Stacey Jones in serious doubt for Warriors match against Eels with Covid-19, further cases can't be ruled out

NRL round 18: Eels v Warriors

Where: CommBank Stadium, Sydney When: Friday, 9.55pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff

A third head coach for 2022 could be about to take control at the Warriors with Stacey Jones racing the clock to be clear of Covid-19 before Friday night’s clash against the Eels.

Jones, who took over when Nathan Brown was shifted on last month, tested positive after returning to training from the bye week and needs to produce two negative tests before the team travels to Sydney on Thursday afternoon.

Just over 48 hours from kick-off, Warriors Assistant coach Justin Morgan couldn’t rule out the possibility of Covid-19 spreading and excluding more than just winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

“There’s naturally a chance for it to go further, obviously players spent time together at the front half of the week for training.

“The way it’s going here in Queensland and most parts of Australia there’s a lot more cases than there was maybe three or four months ago,” Morgan said.

Non-coaching members of the Warriors staff have also contracted Covid-19 in the last handful of days and late last week Queensland State of Origin players Cameron Munster and Murray Taulagi were ruled out of Game 3 with the virus.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Stacey Jones is a chance but far from a certainty to coach the Warriors on Friday night.

On Wednesday afternoon Morgan could offer no certainty on whether Jones would be at CommBank Stadium for the round 18 clash but confirmed the club great didn’t sound good when they spoke on Tuesday.

“I know he was still feeling a bit scratchy when I spoke to him yesterday but we’ll just have to wait and see,” Morgan said. “He is a chance.”

If Jones is unable to travel to Sydney, Morgan will take over the head coaching role against the Eels with Slade Griffin the last man standing as his assistant.

Morgan has been in constant contact with Jones over the phone and said the preparation hasn’t been too different, other than those conversations not happening face to face and a different voice delivering his messages to the playing group.

If it comes to the crunch, there won’t be a zoom call from Jones at halftime but he and Morgan will be in constant contact throughout game day and Jones will relay any information he needs to via Morgan.

NRL/Photosport Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has already been ruled out of the Eels match with Covid-19.

Morgan said the non-Covid-19 related sickness that had gone through the camp earlier in the week – that has ruled out young half Ronald Volkman – has also made the week more difficult.

Jazz Tevaga was struck down with the same illness earlier in the week.

“Hopefully we can have 17 fit and ready players come Friday,” Morgan said.

Following on from the team’s best defensive effort of the season against the Tigers, Morgan said matching that effort against Parramatta has been the absolute focus.

“We have spoken about backing that up,” Morgan said. “They drew some of that energy from the crowd [in Auckland] but obviously we’re going to have to create our own energy this time around.”

The Warriors will get a close-up look at 2023 recruit Marata Niukore who has been named at lock for the Eels.