Warriors keen to re-sign Jazz Tevaga, Bunty Afoa, will wait on other players

The Warriors are looking to re-sign Bunty Afoa and Jazz Tevaga before the November 1 deadline, but the future of other players at the club is up in the air.

Afoa and Tevaga are two of the longest serving players at the Warriors and both come off contract at the end of next season.

Under NRL rules, other clubs would be able to offer the pair deals from November 1, to join them from 2024.

For some players, the Warriors want to take a wait and see approach before offering them new contracts, but for Afoa and Tevaga the decision has already been made to retain them and given how passionate both players are about the club, negotiations should be straight forward.

As things stand, there are 10 Warriors players that have their current contracts finishing at the end of this season.

Jazz Tevaga has been one of the most passionate Warriors players in recent years.

For some it’s been well signalled what they’ll be doing next year, like Reece Walsh returning to the Broncos, Euan Aitken going to the Dolphins, Eliesa Katoa heading to the Storm and Chanel Harris-Tavita taking some time out.

However, there are still a number of players where their futures haven’t yet been announced and for most it’s likely they’ll be leaving the club

Daejarn Asi, who played five-eighth against the Bulldogs on Friday night, won’t be offered a new contract.

With Te Maire Martin and Luke Metcalf coming and Ronald Volkman already at the club, there isn’t the need for another half to play alongside Shaun Johnson.

The general rule of thumb is that a team needs four halves to get through an NRL season. The Warriors have got their four.

Asi will likely be one of those players who’ll pick up a contract somewhere during the offseason as clubs look for halves cover in their rosters.

The Warriors are still waiting to hear back from the Broncos whether they’ll take Jesse Arthars back next season, as part of the loan agreement for him to play for the Warriors this year.

NRL Photos/Photosport Shaun Johnson’s current contract at the Warriors finishes at the end of next year.

But with Herbie Farnworth signing a one-year extension with the Broncos in May, they may be willing to let him go and the Warriors have been keen to pick Arthars up.

Jack Murchie may also need to find a new club for next year as he is in a similar situation to Eliesa Katoa, who was granted an early release to join the Storm.

While 2022 has been Murchie’s best season for the Warriors, he’ll struggle for game time at the club as a second rower in 2023, with Mitch Barnett, Marata Niukore and Dylan Walker joining, so it will be better for him to find a club elsewhere.

Dunamis Lui won’t be at the Warriors next season, Junior Ratuva has been off the radar for a while and while Pride Petterson-Robati has been playing regularly for the Redcliffe Dolphins this season, the 27-year-old has failed to crack the NRL team.

As well as Afoa and Tevaga coming off contract in 2023, so too are Shaun Johnson, Edward Kosi, Marcelo Montoya, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Aaron Pene, Adam Pompey and Bayley Sironen.

Kosi and Montoya are two players incoming general manager of recruitment Andrew McFadden and next year’s head coach Andrew Webster will be across before November 1.

Even if no decision is made on them straight away, it’s unlikely Kosi and Montoya would be rushing to sign contracts elsewhere and there is time for McFadden and Webster to make a decision about them as at the latest they’d both be finished at their current clubs by early October.

Before then, discussions can happen in the background between Warriors CEO Cameron George and player agents and anything can be picked up once the two Andrews arrive.

Johnson could be retiring by the end of 2023 or wanting to head to the Super League and it’s unknown what the 31-year-old Ben Murdoch-Masila will choose to do at the end of 2023, but retirement would also be an option.

For Pene, Pompey and Sironen, it’s unlikely they’ll be offered new contracts before November 1, which means they’ll go on the open market, but it’s not expected that there will be other NRL clubs desperately trying to snap them up straight away either.

The Warriors have done more of their recruitment business for next year, but with the few spots on their roster remaining, signing another enforcer type front rower would be high up the priority list, as for all the off-field issues, the club has missed Matt Lodge since he left.