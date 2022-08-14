Five-eighth Daejarn Asi shines at opportune moment in shop window with Warriors

Daejarn Asi doesn’t yet have a deal at an NRL club for next season.

Friday night’s 42-18 win for the Warriors over the Bulldogs was a reminder of how good things can be for the team when they’re playing well, but it was also a handy performance for the career of Daejarn Asi.

The 21-year-old from Christchurch, who joined the club in April after Ash Taylor was forced into retirement, doesn’t have a contract anywhere for next year and is unlikely to be offered one by the Warriors.

This weekend’s win at Mt Smart Stadium was not only a great performance from the Warriors, but also Asi, with both bouncing back in style.

“Our focal point this week was our attitude,” Asi said.

“The past few weeks hadn’t been our best results, but it was an attitude mindset in this game, making our tackles, putting them on the ground and improving our defence.”

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Daejarn Asi is tackled by the Bulldogs’ Braidon Burns in the Warriors’ impressive 42-18 win.

Asi was overlooked for selection the previous two weeks and against the Rabbitohs last weekend interim head coach Stacey Jones chose to go with the club’s hooker at five-eighth, rather than Asi.

Jones had been concerned about Asi’s defence in recent run outs, which is why he was demoted to play for the Redcliffe Dolphins in the Queensland Cup and Asi knew it was something he had to work on.

“That was my mindset going into this game, focussing on my defence, getting into my tackle cycle,” he said.

“Working hard and making it easier for my outside and inside players.

“After my last game (Raiders) I had a lot of areas that I knew I needed to work on and the coaches let me know too.

“I went away and did that and I’m happy to be back in this team.”

However, Chanel Harris-Tavita could be back from his MCL injury next week, which could mean this was Asi’s last experience in the first grade at the Warriors.

Asi says he’s not concerned about not having a deal yet for anywhere for next season and is confident something will come up.

“I want to keep playing footy, get to the offseason and leave it with my manager for now,” he said.

“I’ll keep trying to play good footy and focus on that at the end of the season.

“I’ve got to keep putting my best foot forward, keep grinding and keep working hard.”

Looking at the Warriors over the past few weeks, there has been a big difference in the players’ energy and attitude from when they are at Mt Smart Stadium to when they’re away.

Given that their next two games are on the road against the Cowboys and Panthers, that’s concerning.

“We got to channel that energy from the crowd (against the Bulldogs), but next week it’s got to come from ourselves,” Asi said.

“We’re probably not going to get much from up in Townsville crowd wise, so the energy has got to come from us next week.”