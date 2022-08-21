Incoming Warriors head coach Andrew Webster reveals his plans for club

Andrew Webster was previously at the Warriors between 2015 and 2016, when he worked as an assistant coach, under Andrew McFadden.

Incoming Warriors head coach Andrew Webster has the small job of helping the Panthers win another Premiership before he can get his feet under his desk at Mt Smart Stadium.

However, this week he was able to do his first interview since being named as the Warriors coach from next year, before returning his focussed to working as an assistant to Ivan Cleary.

In a wide-ranging interview Webster explained how he intends to deal with the tough situations as a rookie head coach, why he feels the Warriors was the right match for him after being an assistant coach at the club between 2015 and 2016 and who he thinks next year’s captain will be.

How long had the idea of coming back to the Warriors been in your mind and why did you decide to take the job?

I always followed the Warriors. One, because I was there, and two, I was passionate about the place and enjoyed my time there so much.

Working with Ivan at the Panthers, we spoke about the Warriors constantly, our memories, our times, what we enjoyed about it and however they were going at that time.

I suppose it was always there in the back of the mind, but being an assistant coach, I was always focussed on what’s happening right now.

You always think about the future and what may happen, but I certainly hadn’t had an approach or anything like that.

Why did I take it? I’m genuinely passionate about the place. I feel like the Warriors have got strong bones and that it’s in a good situation in getting the opportunity to come home next year and reconnect with the community and players, going back to their families and not go through the disruption they’ve been through.

Current Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon and next year’s Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo both turned down head coach jobs until they thought they were ready for a top job. Why did you feel now is the right time to move up to become a head coach?

If I had got the opportunity from another club, then it might not have been the right time for me with that club.

I jumped at the opportunity and felt like if I’d waited another two years, I’d be two years more ready.

If I waited another 10 years, I’d be 10 years more ready. So when is the perfect time?

Matt Blyth/Getty Images Panthers assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo is also leaving the club next year, to become the new Bulldogs coach.

The perfect time is when you’re passionate about something and know you can have an impact.

If I’d have got offered it by other clubs, I’m not sure I would have jumped in. I might have been like a Craig Fitzgibbon or Cameron Ciraldo and taken my time a bit more.

But in saying that, it’s a big decision to be the head coach of an NRL club. So I didn’t take it lightly, I asked a lot of advice off people I trusted, my family and friends, people who are in the game and laid all the cards on the table.

I think that decision was made easier, because of the connection I have with New Zealand and the Warriors.

How much did you talk to Ivan about it and also his experiences at the Warriors?

Because I’ve had three and a half years of being a coach and a friend with Ivan, I’ve had opportunities to share those experiences along the way, when this wasn’t even an actual offer or entity.

But throughout the way I spoke to him about it. I was open and honest with him and the club.

Himself and the Panthers have been really good with me, so I was lucky to get that opportunity to talk to him and seek advice.

His exact words were that he was disappointed to lose me, but if I went, I’d go with his blessing.

No doubt there will be tough moments along the way with the Warriors, especially as a first-time NRL head coach, is there anyone you’ll be able to lean on to talk things through?

I think I’ve got a host of them, but the important thing is to not complicate that and have too many people I can talk to.

Ivan, while he’ll be a competitor, I feel comfortable enough to have that discussion with him.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Stacey Jones will revert back to being an assistant coach at the Warriors next seaso.

With the help of the New Zealand Warriors to implement the staff I wanted, there’s Stacey Jones, the current interim coach, who has been connected to the Warriors forever, he’s going to be an assistant coach and I’m sure he’s gone through some real highs and lows this year.

Justin Morgan has been a head coach and Richard Agar is our latest recruit from English Super League and has been an assistant coach with a lot of clubs over there and also for England Rugby League.

He’s been the head coach of France and Hull FC. So they’ve all experienced high pressure situations and know what it’s like to be a head coach.

It was really important to me that I didn’t just put a group of yes men around me, that I put a bunch of experienced coaches who were going to challenge me.

Also during those tough times, we all think we know how we’re going to handle situations, until the pressure actually comes on.

So I’m really grateful that I’ve got a staff that’s going to let me lean on their experiences and give me that advice along the way.

What’s your views on Tohu Harris’s captaincy and do you already know if he’ll be the captain next year?

First of all, I’m a huge fan of Tohu. I’ve been lucky to spend some time with him on a learning experience in America, where we were travelling around studying and by coincidence I got to meet him there.

I think he’s an outstanding person. As a leader, I haven’t seen him talk to the group. I haven’t seen his leadership style at training, but his leadership style on the field is definitely what you want, and that’s to lead from the front.

He certainly doesn’t shirk his responsibilities there, he shows everyone how it looks and how it should be done.

When you talk about that resilience and being proud of someone, I think every New Zealand Warriors fan is proud of Tohu and the way he plays.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Andrew Webster has admired from afar how Tohu Harris has captained the Warriors.

Commitment around captain next year, I think it’s Tohu’s to lose, or if he doesn’t want it or anything like that.

To be honest, I’ve got to worry about that when I spend some time with him and see how he is at training and works around the place.

But put it this way, his leadership from afar looks brilliant, absolutely brilliant and exactly what you want from a Warrior.

How much input did you have in Andrew McFadden also coming back to the Warriors as general manager recruitment, development and pathways?

My input was ‘let’s do it’. I thought it was a great idea.

The big thing for me is we’re bringing in guys who are similar to me, passionate about the place and believes in what they can create there.

I’ve always had a great relationship with Cappy (McFadden).

The fact that he was the head coach and I was the assistant at one time, because we had such a good relationship then, I can only see it being a benefit.

I know how honest he is and how strong his integrity is and I know he wants to build the best team for the New Zealand Warriors and myself.

Once again, when you talk about leaning on people in tough times, he can talk about all of his experiences when he was in New Zealand too.

He can also help me not even get to the tough times, he can help me avoid that by putting the right roster in place, but also give me advice along the way.

Do you worry the players will carry any baggage from the previous three years of stuck in Australia into next season?

It’s really important for us to have any sense go improvement that we know where we’ve come from. But we’ve also got to understand that it’s a new squad.

So digging up old memories, good or bad ones, might not resonate with that, because it’s going to be important we know this is a different squad.

Are there players there that were here this season, yes, definitely. But we’ve got to make sure there’s an element of a fresh start.

We’ve also got to know where we’ve come from so we can improve. There will be 80% let’s go, let’s look to the future and 20% let’s know where we’ve come from and how we need to fix it.