Warriors forward Bunty Afoa questions players' attitude to training

Bunty Afoa is one Warriors player whose commitment to the club could never be questioned.

Before the teams were announced for Friday night’s game in Penrith, the Warriors were paying $12 at the TAB to win, once Jarome Luai and James Fisher-Harris were named in the Panthers team that went out for $14.

To have such extreme odds for what’s a two-horse race is remarkable, but also understandable.

Warriors coach Stacey Jones has tried to take the pressure off his team this week, telling his players to forget about last weekend’s 48-4 loss to the Cowboys and just go out to enjoy the penultimate game of the season.

No one is talking about the Warriors defeating the Minor Premiers. Only that the attitude must be better. Even if they are soundly beaten, they need to at least put in the effort and make it look like they care.

They are two things that have been missing from some recent Warriors performances and it’s not just the coaches and fans who’ve noticed this, but also the players. They know who’s working hard in the week and who’s not.

Ashley Feder/Getty Images By naming Jarome Luai back in the Panthers team for Friday’s game against the Warriors, Nathan Cleary has signalled he’s not looking to go easy on his old club.

“For me personally, it comes down to attitude. Each individual has got to come with the right preparation every week,” Warriors lock Bunty Afoa said.

“You’ve got to come with the right attitude to win games and if you’re not doing your job at the weekend it can affect the whole team.

“It’s been like that this whole season. We haven’t played to our full potential and that hurts to be honest.

“We haven’t played a full 80-minute game, probably the closest to when we was at our best was against the Tigers. But it can’t be a one-week thing, we need to be consistent in what we do.

“As a club, we need to build that resilience, attitude and preparation week in, week out.”

Last month some Warriors players spoke about the bickering there had been between them during games. It’s only natural this is happening during a disappointing season and it would be more worrying if that wasn’t occurring.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images The Warriors could face one of their worst ever defeats if they don’t have the right attitude on Friday night.

But Afoa lifted the lid on what’s happening outside the 80 minutes on the footy field each weekend and says he’s seen players not having the right attitude at training.

“Yes, 100%,” he said.

“You can see it in the preparation and they need to bring the right mindset.

“When it’s time to work, you’ve got to work and when it’s time to relax, relax.

“There is that switch you turn on and off and in this professional environment in the NRL, you can’t be inconsistent.

“This whole year has been like that, we need to pick each other up and try to get everyone on the right page.

“It is tough, everyone’s gone through their own type personal things in life, but at the end of the day we’ve come here to try to win a comp and we need everyone at their A-game.”

Afoa says it’s easy to spot which players aren’t putting the effort in, because he knows how good they can be individually and it’s obvious when they’re not at that level.

“Everyone’s different. You kind of know when someone’s off, because you’ve seen the best of them,” he said.

“You know when they’re on, it’s when they’re doing their job well. When you see them not doing the things they’re good at, you [think] is his mind here? Is he OK? It’s little things like that.

“I know what I bring to the game and if I’m not doing that in training, then the boys can identify that straight away and tell me,” he added.

“That’s the honest feedback we need to give to each other. Where if one of us isn’t doing our job properly, then we need to pull up each other and tell them.”

AT A GLANCE

FACT BOX

Panthers v Warriors

BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

Kick off: 8pm Friday

Referee: Chris Butler

Panthers: Dylan Edwards, Taylan May, Izack Tago, Stephen Crichton, Brian To’o, Jerome Luai, Sean O’Sullivan; Moses Leota, Apisai Koroisau, James Fisher-Harris, Viliame Kikau, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo (c). Interchange: Mitch Kenny, Matthew Eisenhuth, Spencer Leniu, Charlie Staines. Reserves: Sunia Turuva, J’maine Hopgood, Chris Smith, Kurt Falls, Lindsay Smith.

Warriors: Reece Walsh, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Viliami Vailea, Marcelo Montoya, Edward Kosi, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Tohu Harris (c), Josh Curran, Eliesa Katoa, Bunty Afoa. Interchange: Freddy Lussick, Dunamis Lui, Tom Ale, Ben Murdoch-Masila. Reserves: Adam Pompey, Rocco Berry, Daejarn Asi, Taniela Otukolo, Jackson Frei.