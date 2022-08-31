Warriors rorted by NRL clubs: only nine games in Auckland in 2023

Steve Kilgallon was Stuff rugby league writer from 2005-2010 and has written about rugby league for The Guardian and the Sydney Morning-Herald.

OPINION: The Warriors will play just nine NRL games at their Mt Smart headquarters in Auckland in 2023 - principally because other NRL clubs have failed to commit to bringing extra games to New Zealand next year.

The Warriors are planning to take two of their allocated 12 home fixtures to domestic venues outside Auckland, and have given up one game to the centralised ‘Magic Round’ event in Brisbane.

The club announced the news first to its members, who will get access to the first six games on their existing tickets - rolled over since the club was forced offshore in 2019 - and then be asked to top up for the final three.

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS Warriors boss Cameron George announces the appointment of Andrew Webster as their head coach.

The decision to shift two games from Mt Smart is principally driven by the fact that while other clubs and the NRL paid tribute to the club’s sacrifices to keep the competition going during lockdowns by basing themselves in Australia, none have yet agreed to shift games here in 2023.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George said: “There is still some discussion about the potential of bringing games here next year, but that’s been diluted… as much as we were ambitious about trying to get support from any number of clubs… the reality is that a lot of them couldn’t do it because of the commitments they had in place.”

George has spent months running a PR campaign to get more football here in 2023, even suggesting a full programme of matches to be played in New Zealand. But the truth is, the club has been left to reconstruct the sport - and their business - in New Zealand alone. “We do still have some ongoing dialogue with a club or two - but that’s only a club or two, and the NRL are assisting us with that discussion, but you are right - it’s been a hard slog,” George said.

His argument, which has validity, is that the decent crowds at Mt Smart for the three games played this year by a struggling team - and a sell out this Saturday for the 14th v 15th game vs Gold Coast (albeit propped up by tickets bought and distributed for free by sponsors Vodafone) – shows an appetite in New Zealand for quality rugby league. Nine games doesn’t seem anywhere near enough to capitalise on that appetite.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Cameron George says just nine games will be played at Mt Smart in 2023.

It’s depressing, and also entirely unsurprising. As the old saying goes, rugby league never misses an opportunity to miss an opportunity. And rugby league will almost always take the short-term dopamine fix over any long-term thinking.

In this case, it’s pure mathematics. The other clubs (and, tacitly, the NRL) have calculated that they will make more per game in revenue staying in Australia than selling a match to New Zealand.

I’m sure they’ve done their sums correctly. Only they’ve left out of the equation an intangible factor: their moral debt to repay the Warriors for spending three years in exile, and their duty as stewards of the sport to help resuscitate the game here in New Zealand, a place which provides them with a supply chain of players, fans and commercial revenue.

Remember, there were all sorts of promises of support from everywhere. Phil Gould, for example, has repeatedly suggested the Warriors should play most of their games at home next year. And as the general manager of football at the Bulldogs, he has the power to at least bring their game to New Zealand. As yet, that club has not made such a commitment.

Yes, NRL clubs will have long-term stadium contracts to wrangle with. But most take a game a year on the road, and many this year will be confronted with stadia lockouts due to the women’s football world cup in mid-season. If they really wanted to, and the NRL incentivised them enough, then they could come.

I asked George if he thought the NRL was aware of how broken the game of rugby league is in New Zealand, where the game is withering alarmingly at grassroots level in many centres. “No,” he said.

While the Warriors will relaunch reserve grade and under-19 sides next season, their responsibility to the sport’s wider good must stop somewhere. “To simply turn the lights on next year isn’t going to inspire a nation to play rugby league,” George said. “So we need to be extremely busy.”

For their part, the NRL will puff their chests and point to their decision to take the pre-season All Stars game, between Aboriginal and Māori select teams. The real prize, though, is NRL fixtures - they drive audience, revenue and interest.

If other club’s games were locked in for Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch, then there would be little need (and less commercial incentive) for the Warriors to leave town. And you can’t blame the Warriors, with no revenue for two years, for taking the financial decision to ‘sell’ a game to Magic Round, or for the money they will get from regional stadium operators to shift games there.

The flipside of that decision is a tough sales pitch to existing members to pay for just three extra games next season and a reduced season ticket take for the club. George wanted to be clear that members who had paid for a full season in 2020 were getting their full entitlement - “that was crucial for us,” he said.

Ever the salesman, he then turned the conversation into a nudge for new members, saying he’d like to hit the 10,000 mark next season.

“It would be another signal to the NRL,” he said, “that we will do this on our own, we will get this club back up and going. Let’s make it a special year at Mt Smart and every time [chief executive] Andrew Abdo comes here, and [commissioner] Peter V’Landys comes here, they get blown away by what we’ve done.”