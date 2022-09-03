Stuff's end of season Warriors awards, who was great and who wasn't in 2022

The Warriors have had to endure another season stuck in Australia.

OPINION: So this season wasn’t the Warriors’ year after all.

The curtain comes down on another Warriors campaign on Saturday, when the team takes on the Titans at Mt Smart Stadium and they need to win to avoid finishing 15th on the ladder.

A defeat would make this the club’s worst season since 2004, when they placed 14th in the then 15-team league, avoiding the wooden spoon by having a better points differential than the Rabbitohs that time.

However, as all Warriors fans know, there’s next year to be excited about, because you know, it might just be their year!

But before we farewell the Warriors’ 2022 season and start to think about the Rugby League World Cup, tradition has it that we reveal Stuff’s end of season Warriors awards.

They may not be the most prestigious, but by crikey they’re announced first.

Sadly, it was again decided to skip the black tie event at a posh hotel, for fear of any Will Smith-type incidents, so instead we’ve just published our winners. So here goes. The envelope please.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Wayde Egan

It’s been a season where they’re hasn’t been a stand-out player, unlike when Simon Mannering or Roger Tuivasa-Sheck won the club’s award for player in the season, but it’s Egan’s consistency that sets him apart.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Even a cheap shot from Nelson Asofa-Solomona couldn’t disrupt a great season from Wayde Egan

The hooker, who also spent a brief time at five-eighth, was regularly one of the Warriors’ top three players each week, strong on defence and also sniping away with runs from dummy half to get his team on the front foot.

Tohu Harris obviously had a strong year, but missed the first nine games of the season with injury, which counts against him.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Ronald Volkman

The young five-eighth wins this award by default. Incredibly, he’s the only Warriors player to make his NRL debut this season.

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

Edward Kosi

Last year Kosi looked ordinary in his five games and over his first four appearances this season, you’d be forgiven for wondering why the club had given him an NRL contract.

Brett Phibbs/Photosport Edward Kosi went from one of the worst players on the Warriors roster to one of their best.

But in his last half dozen appearances it’s finally clicked for him and the Warriors got their big, powerful winger they needed and he looks set for a long career in the NRL.

BEST GAME OF THE YEAR

Warriors 25 Cowboys 24

At the time, this round five win was seen as just a handy victory for the Warriors against a team that could be battling for the wooden spoon this year. However, with the benefit of hindsight we now see that the Cowboys are one of the best teams in the comp this year and just how impressive that win, which came from a Shaun Johnson field goal, was

TRY OF THE YEAR

Shaun Johnson v Bulldogs

Johnson hasn’t had the impact most fans would have hoped for in 2022, but like most players he’s found it tough being separated from his family.

But late in the impressive 42-18 win over the Bulldogs at Mt Smart Stadium Johnson wound back the clock with a 40m solo try where he twice beat defenders with dummy passes and sped away to score.

QUOTE OF THE YEAR

“We've got more jerseys than trophies.’’ From Jazz Tevaga.

If there’s one Warriors player who you can rely on to call it like it is, it’s Tevaga.

David Neilson/Photosport Jazz Tevaga’s cutting remark said a lot about the history of the Warriors.

Speaking on Sky TV after the 24-16 loss to the Knights in May, Tevaga was asked by the panel back at the Sky TV studio what he thought of the jersey the team were wearing for Indigenous Round.

Tevaga’s reply not only summed up the club’s eagerness to have a number of different jerseys on sale each year, but also the frustrations he felt at another campaign going down the toilet.

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER

Reece Walsh

Yes, it’s harsh to single out someone who’s only just turned 20. He seems a nice guy and Warriors fans will wish him all the best at the Broncos next year.

But that doesn’t escape the fact that he has been disappointing this year.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Reece Walsh wasn’t able to live up to his maiden season in the NRL.

Call it second-year syndrome or whatever, but Walsh has been a shadow of the player who burst onto the scene in 2021 and was so impressive he earned a call up to the Queensland State of Origin team.

He has scored just two tries in 21 games this year, compared to nine from 16 games in 2021. He has also made less line breaks and try assists and missed more tackles.

WORST GAME OF THE YEAR

Storm 70 Warriors 10

The Warrior have lost six games by at least 40 points this season so there’s plenty of options. However, nothing compares with the 70-10 loss to the Storm in Melbourne on Anzac Day. Down 16-10 at halftime, the Warriors were in the contest, but then the floodgates opened and over a 30-minute period they conceded 52 points, a record for any rugby game ever (possibly).