Euan Aitken finishes at Warriors on sour note, but with Simon Mannering Medal

Euan Aitken will play for the Dolphins next season.

Euan Aitken hoped to leave the Warriors with the club winning their final game of the season, he didn’t achieve that, but on a personal note came away with the Simon Mannering Medal.

On an emotionally charged Saturday at Mt Smart Stadium the Warriors blew what looked like a nailed-on win against the Titans, going from up 26-12 with eight minutes to go, to leak 14 straight points, then conceding the golden-point field goal for a 27-26 loss.

It wasn’t the way Aitken wanted to end his time at the Warriors, before moving to the Dolphins next season, nor was it how a number of other departing players hoped to remember their last game for the club.

After the game, a ceremony was held on the field to announce the club’s season ending awards and it was Aitken who picked up the top honour, denying Tohu Harris the three-peat.

Aitken was fighting back the tears as he spoke in the changing shed shortly after receiving the medal and said how proud he was to receive this accolade.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Tanah Boyd kicked the field goal in the Titans dramatic win over the Warriors.

“It means the most, it’s probably one of the proudest moments of my career,” the 27-year-old Aitken said.

“To win player of the year is definitely a blessing and makes this tough season a little bit sweeter.

“It’s good to see this hard work has been appreciated.

“It’s been a tough year, I’ve put my heart and soul into trying to win games for the club, so I really appreciate it.”In March it was announced that Aitken would be given an early release from his Warriors contract on compassionate grounds, so he could remain living in Australia.

Bowing out at the Warriors like this, made the emotions even stronger for Aitken.

“It’s hard to leave when you’re playing good footy for a club,” he said.

“Hopefully it’s onwards and upwards with the Dolphins and I’m looking forward to that part of my career and going under Wayne (Bennett).

“But definitely, there are some great people at the Warriors, they’ve got people who really care, they all want to win and there are some crazy fans here who show that the best atmosphere is at Mt Smart.

“The bunch of boys I’ve met here, they’re all champion blokes.”

Dave Rowland/Getty Images A supporter with his large Warriors flag cheers on his team at Mt Smart Stadium.

Players who know they’re leaving a club can be guilty of having one foot on the plane for games late in a season, but that wasn’t the case with Aitken and he said he was always committed to giving everything.

“I’ve never been a person that throws in the towel,” he said.

“I pride myself in consistency and I leave it out there every game.

“So there’s a lot to be appreciated for that and the hard work I’ve put in for the whole of this year under tough circumstances. So I’m definitely proud of myself for that one and it means so much to me.”

For the Warriors to go down like they did on Saturday, ends a disappointing season on a sour note, but it typified what this year has been like.

“The last eight minutes p…ed me off really,” Aitken said.

“We took cheap options, we didn’t earn anything towards that last eight minutes. We were in a great spot, 14 points up and took some cheap stuff which gave the Titans momentum and obviously they capitalised.

“In front of our home crowd they deserved to win and that’s why it’s so disappointing.

“Also, the last game I played with the Warriors, I wanted it to be a special one where we got a win.”

Aitken felt the Warriors must learn how to be an 80-minute team and believes they need to improve their attitude when ahead in games.

“You can’t have complacency, there’s a lot of complacency when we’re up,” he said.

“There should be a foot on the throat mentality, not ‘we’re cruising’.

“That’s the thing, if you give people chances then they’ll take them, we give too many opportunities to the opposition team and that’s why it’s so frustrating.

“Defence is a big one, just taking easy options. It’s an 80-minute game for a reason, you’ve got to compete for 80 minutes if you want to win.”

AT A GLANCE

WARRIORS AWARDS - 2022

People’s Choice - Reece Walsh

Rookie of the Year - Viliami Vailea

Clubman of the Year - Bunty Afoa and Ben Murdoch-Masila

NRL Players’ Player of the Year - Tohu Harris

Simon Mannering Medal - Euan Aitken

WARRIORS PLAYER OF THE YEAR – 1995-2022

1995 Tea Ropati

1996 Stephen Kearney

1997 Stacey Jones

1998 Joe Vagana

1999 Jason Death

2000 Robert Mears

2001 Jerry Seuseu

2002 Ali Lauitiiti

2003 Francis Meli

2004 Wairangi Koopu

2005 Ruben Wiki

2006 Steve Price

2007 Steve Price

2008 Simon Mannering

2009 Micheal Luck

2010 Manu Vatuvei

2011 Simon Mannering

2012 Ben Matulino

2013 Simon Mannering

2014 Simon Mannering

2015 Ben Matulino

2016 Simon Mannering

2017 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck2018 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Simon Mannering Medal)

2019 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Simon Mannering Medal)

2020 Tohu Harris (Simon Mannering Medal)

2021 Tohu Harris (Simon Mannering Medal)

2022 Euan Aitken (Simon Mannering Medal)