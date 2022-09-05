Departing Warrior Chanel Harris-Tavita ready to fade into the abyss

Chanel Harris-Tavita will be fondly remembered by Warriors fans for the commitment he brought into every game.

When Tanah Boyd kicked the field goal in the 83rd minute for the Titans’s win against the Warriors on Saturday night, there was the obvious disappointment from Chanel Harris-Tavita, but also excitement.

The end of the game meant Harris-Tavita’s days as a Warriors player have come to an end - possibly forever - and it was time for the 23-year-old to embark on the next chapter of his life, even though he has no idea what that might be.

“I’m gutted we didn’t get the result, but when that final whistle blew it was a sign of relief for me,” Harris-Tavita said.

“It’s been a tough few years, not just for myself, but the whole club and I’m glad I can finally take a step back and reflect on what I’ve done and more importantly plan what’s next for me and I’m not too sure what that looks like at the moment.”

It would have been a fairytale ending for Harris-Tavita had he kicked the golden-point field goal. But he never got the chance to do that, with Daejarn Asi having the Warriors’ only attempt, which wasn’t anywhere near the target.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Chanel Harris-Tavita tried to take it all in when he played possibly his final NRL game on Saturday.

“I went to put my hand up, but then Daejarn wanted it and I let him have it,” Harris-Tavita said.

“Unfortunately, he didn’t strike it well, but there were other things that led to us losing that game, so you can’t put it on that one drop goal.”

Harris-Tavita’s family came to watch his final game and they performed a haka for him in the Warriors’ gym afterwards.

He wasn’t giving out any signals after the game that he’s having second thoughts about his decision. In fact, he said when he hurt his knee a month ago and there were initial fears he wouldn’t play again this season, he felt relieved about it possibly all coming to an end earlier than expected.

But while Harris-Tavita knows he doesn’t want to be a footy player after this year, he has no idea what’s next. So is he nervous about the future?

“At the moment I’m more excited than nervous,” he said.

“When it starts to sink in a bit more, I’ll start to feel nervous. But it’s exciting that I’m getting out of my comfort zone to try to pursue something, although I’m not too sure what I’ll be doing, for the next 10 years, 20 years, but it’s something I’ll enjoy now.

“If I find something else I enjoy doing, I’ll do that.

“If I feel like I want to come back and have a red-hot crack again, then I’ll do that.”

Harris-Tavita hasn’t ruled out a return to footy in the future, but this isn’t an OE thing he’s looking to do for a year or two, before signing with an NRL club.

This genuinely could be the end of the road for him, or he might want to come back, he just doesn’t know.

“That’s why I’ve said I’m having a break and not retiring. I’ve left it open so I can make my mind up later,” he said.

“I don’t want to say I’m retiring and then all of a sudden come out of retirement.

“I want to have a break and if I find something I like doing, I’ll keep doing that and fade out into the abyss.”

As he got closer to playing his final game for the Warriors, he didn’t have regrets about the decision he’s made, but wanted to take it all in.

“I’ve just been appreciating each moment a bit more, because I knew there was an end date,” he said.

“Even though we haven’t been getting the results, it’s been really enjoyable since I made that decision.

“I had to push my body for one more season, then reevaluate my life from there.”

Harris-Tavita puts his NRL career on ice having played 54 games, scoring seven tries and kicking 52 goals.

He was perhaps rushed into the Warriors team in 2019 as the club tried to find a replacement half for Shaun Johnson. Adam Keighran was tried first by the then Warriors coach Stephen Kearney, to play alongside Blake Green. But after a few games he went with Harris-Tavita and there was no looking back.

“Something I’ve always prided myself on is working hard,” Harris-Tavita said.

“I haven’t always been the most talented player on the field, but when I ran out with my team-mates I wanted them to look at me and think he’s going to give everything he’s got today. “That’s the legacy I hope I’ve left behind.

“I’m looking forward to seeing who steps into the No 6 jersey next. And the No 1 jersey, and the seven jersey, the 14 jersey and the 18 jersey!” He joked about his utility value.

Before Harris-Tavita steps away completely, he hopes to play for Samoa at the upcoming World Cup in England, after that, anything is a possibility.

“My sister has moved to America so I’ll try to visit her, then I might just go backpacking around Europe and see where I finish up.”

Whatever life holds for Harris-Tavita, he’ll always be remembered fondly at Mt Smart Stadium.

It’s a brave call to walk away from the game and the money at his age, but with Harris-Tavita you get the feeling that whatever he tries his hand at next, it’s sure to be a success.