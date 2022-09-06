Warriors set to lose Jack Murchie to Dragons as club circles young Kiwi talent

Jack Murchie is likely to link up with the Dragons next season.

Jack Murchie looks to be heading to the Dragons next season as the Warriors continue to work on plans for next season’s roster.

Murchie wasn’t offered a new contract by the Warriors for 2023, despite one of his better seasons for the club, that’s partly because the club has recruited a number of players in his position already, like Marata Niukore, Mitch Barnett and Dylan Walker.

Stuff understands the 25-year-old Murchie is close to securing a new home at the Dragons from 2023.

Every Warriors player who was on the roster knows whether they’re being kept by the club, haven’t been offered a new deal or have already signed for elsewhere.

Those moving on include Jack Murchie, who is believed to be close to doing a deal with the Dragons, Jesse Arthars is going back with the Broncos in 2022 and Daejarn Asi, who is still without a contract elsewhere.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Daejarn Asi is looking for a club to join next season.

Others let go are Lleyton Finau, Jackson Frei, Dunamis Lui, Pride Petterson-Robati and Junior Ratuva.

“Everyone understands where they sit with the club going forward,” Warriors CEO Cameron George said.

“There’s not a player who doesn’t have a clear understanding of what’s required post season if they’re with us next year. Or if they’re not with us next year, they know that.”

Meanwhile, work is underway assembling a squad for the Warriors’ NSW Cup team next year.

Interest has been high amongst players to be involved. Stuff understands those who’ve already linked up with the club include Taine Tuaupiki, Brody Tamarua, Solomon Vasuvulagi, Patrick Sipley, Chase Bernard and Ollie Tuimavave.

“We had a hell of a lot of interest from Kiwi boys who were keen to come back at various levels,” George said.

“So the boys have been shaping up a group of local talent that also combines with these guys here.

“There’s a heap of local guys on a list and we’ve had them in here a couple of times already, to talk to them about the opportunity.

“They know who they are and they can work hard now and once training starts with Slade Griffin and Adam Blair in the 19s, there’s a great opportunity for them.”

Those players coming in to train for spots in the NSW Cup team have been warned if they turn up out of shape, they’ll be shown the door immediately, which is part of an attitude Andrew Webster wants to bring in across the club.

“If these guys want to play at that level, the mindset throughout the club is one that if you turn up in better shape, you’ll get a better chance,” George said.

“While Andrew is a rookie coach by title, he’s experienced by nature and he knows what good looks like.

“He’s experiencing it now, he experienced it last year and he knows what tough times look like as well and doesn’t want to go back there.

"So there’s a clear message through everyone at the club about it. We’re eager to get everyone home and kick-start the whole preseason.

“There’s a hell of a difference being at Mt Smart Stadium to where we’ve been.”

Although the Warriors’ season has finished, the club keep operations going in Redcliffe going for a bit longer.

The team played their final game of the 2022 campaign on Saturday, losing 27-26 to the Titans.

For some players, they’d already packed up their belongings in Australia a few days ahead of that game, so had no need to go back to Redcliffe.

Others have headed back to finalise their arrangements there before relocating to New Zealand in the next week or two, while for some Australian players, they’ll remain on the other side of the Tasman before they need to be back in Auckland for preseason training.

“There are a number of players staying in New Zealand, a lot of players have physically moved back and they will complete reviews, medicals and all the post season things we normally do,” George said.

“For those going back to Australia for whatever period of time, we’ll also conduct the reviews and medicals back at Redcliffe.

“Some staff are staying in Auckland, others are going back to continue with the Redcliffe guys, because there are still players eligible for Redcliffe.”

Redcliffe are through to the second finals week of the Queensland Cup, having defeated the Sunshine Coast Falcons last weekend, with Dunamis Lui, Petterson-Robati, Aaron Pene and Garrett Smith all featuring in the game.

George and interim head coach Stacey Jones headed back to Redcliffe on Monday to tidy a few things up, before they move back permanently to New Zealand.

"We’ll retain offices to an extent,” George said.

“That will include medical services, physios and things like that for all of our Redcliffe players.

“Until we understand how far Redcliffe are going, we won’t be able to shut down any of that stuff.

“But the majority of it is done and I’ll hand the keys in on Friday, before I leave to come back.”