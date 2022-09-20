Paul Gallen swipes away Matt Lodge charity fight call-out, suggests he donate $700,000 Warriors payout

Paul Gallen has suggested if Matt Lodge wants to give to charity he should donate his Warriors golden handshake.

Paul Gallen rubbished Matt Lodge's terms for a bout after the Roosters prop took to social media to call out the 41-year-old for an event that would see him donate his entire purse to charity.

With one fight left on his deal with promoters No Limit, Gallen agreed to face Justin Hodges in a December bout following his wins over the former Maroons player and Ben Hannant last week.

But that didn't stop Lodge from posting to Instagram, to "not call out" Gallen for a proposed bout, which would see the controversial forward walk away from the fight without a "single dollar", with the front-rower instead proposing a GoFundMe with a target of A$1 million from the public to be donated after the fight.

"He wants to raise money does he?" Gallen asked Wide World of Sports. "So once again he's actually doing nothing. Once again he's looking for other people to donate their hard-earned money to make him look good."

Lodge is coming off a week one finals loss with the Roosters after joining the club mid-season from the Warriors, who paid out the forward's A$700,000 salary in full before moving on.

"If he really wants to donate money and cares for these people, donate the money he's not working hard to earn, he's getting A$700,000 off the Warriors, donate that to a good cause," Gallen said.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Paul Gallen has verbally agreed to rematch Justin Hodges after stopping him earlier this month.

"Prove how much you want to help people. Don't use other people's hard-earned money, don't use my profile.

"You do something yourself. You get up off your back. Everything I've heard him say he's doing absolutely nothing. He's asking other people to donate money, $1 million, and he'll fight me. Shut up mate."

In 2015, Lodge spent two weeks imprisoned at New York's infamous Rikers Island prison for assault and escaped a prison sentence when a judge granted him a conditional discharge after he performed community service and had treatment for anger and alcohol abuse.

In the post, Lodge﻿ called on NRL fans who booed him in the past to fork out money to see him "punished".

"By my calculations there has got to be around 50,000 people booing me every touch of the ball for years, that's only $20 each. Come on guys, put your money where your mouth is. It is for a good cause and hopefully I can stop a few kids making the same mistakes I did," he said.

Cameron George refuses to say how much the Warriors have paid to Matt Lodge.

Gallen﻿ was less than impressed with the proposal.

"Did you see what he wrote? Everyone wants to see me punished. Maybe he should have been punished more for what he did," Gallen said.

"He's the one that has to get over this. Stop punishing yourself Matt. You've got to get on with your life.

"He's the one bringing this up. I'm not bringing up what he did. Nobody else is.

"Rugby league is a forgiving game and you do get second chances.

Photosport Former Warriors prop Matt Lodge wants to fight Paul Gallen for charity, saying he wouldn’t take a dollar from the fight purse.

"You're on more than your second chance, you're on your third club. You've been supported by the Broncos, Warriors and now the Roosters.

"How you got that deal (A$700,000 to walk away from the Warriors), is unbelievable. Mate you can't change what's happened. Stop beating yourself up for it, what's done is done. You're not going to use me ﻿and have the hide to ask other people to donate money. Do it yourself."

The former NSW captain said the post is "embarrassing"﻿ with plenty of NRL players coming out of the woodwork to fight him with the end near. Gallen said he's verbally agreed to fight Hodges﻿ and would not entertain a "PR stunt" with Lodge in the ring.

"Why should I get involved in this? He's said it's not a call out so I'm glad he's not calling me out," Gallen said.﻿

"He was calling me out without calling me out. Just like he's trying to raise money without doing it himself. Ridiculous.

"People see through it. Everything he said in that post he's not doing a single thing for anyone but himself.﻿"

– NINE’S Wide World of Sports.