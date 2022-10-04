Warriors star Josh Curran under investigation for incident at Port Macquarie bar

Warriors star Josh Curran is under investigation following an incident at a Port Macquarie nightclub which has been reported to the NRL Integrity Unit.

It reportedly took place early on Monday morning, just hours after the NRL grand final where the Penrith Panthers beat the Parramatta Eels 28-12.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George confirmed on Tuesday that the club is aware of the matter and reported it to the NRL Integrity Unit. The club will now await further information from the NRL investigation.

The Warriors have declined to comment further given the matter is under investigation.

New South Wales Police told AAP on Tuesday they were investigating an incident where a 16-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted.

"Officers from Mid North Coast Police District commenced inquiries after reports a teenager was assaulted at a nightclub on William Street, Port Macquarie, about 3am on Sunday (2 October 2022)," a police spokesman told AAP.

"The teenage boy received facial injuries as a result of the alleged incident.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Josh Curran is under contract with the Warriors until the end of the 2024 season.

"Investigations into this incident are continuing. As part of their inquiries, investigators are interviewing numerous witnesses and reviewing CCTV from the nightclub and surrounds."

Curran’s season ended on September 25 when he came off the bench for Australia’s Prime Minister’s XIII in its 64-14 win over Papua New Guinea at Suncorp Stadium.

The three-times Indigenous All Stars representative inked an extension with the Warriors in February, to remain at the Auckland-based club until the end of the 2024 season.

After a breakout 2021, where he was consistently one of the Warriors' best, Curran, 23, was unable to reach the same heights during an injury-plagued year in 2022 that saw him often start from the bench.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Warriors revealed former Melbourne Storm prop Aaron Pene has been granted an immediate release.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Aaron Pene’s time at the Warriors has come to a premature end.

Pene joined the club on a two-year deal before the 2021 season but failed to make an impact at the club and fell out of favour by season’s end.

Last week, the club announced the signing of Jackson Ford from the Dragons for the next two seasons.

The 24-year-old, who plays in the back row, has made 33 NRL appearances, over four seasons, since debuting for the Dragons in 2019.