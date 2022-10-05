Warriors star Josh Curran reportedly in group removed from nightclub

Ivan Cleary has coached Penrith to back-to-back NRL grand finals with a trouncing of the Eels.

Warriors star Josh Curran has reportedly been caught up in a police investigation following an early morning assault at a Port Macquarie nightclub.

A 16-year-old had his front teeth knocked out at Level Up in the New South Wales coastal town just hours after the NRL grand final, according to 7NEWS.

Curran was one of several men ejected from the nightclub, News.com.au reported.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George confirmed, on Tuesday, the club’s knowledge of an alleged incident involving Curran at a licensed premises in Port Macquarie.

The Warriors said in a statement that it had informed the NRL Integrity Unit of the matter.

Stuff has approached the club for further comment.

On Tuesday, NSW police said it was investigating a matter where a teenager had received facial injuries after allegedly being punched by a man.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Warriors have reported an alleged incident involving Josh Curran to the NRL’s Integrity Unit.

"Officers from Mid North Coast Police District commenced inquiries after reports a teenager was assaulted at a nightclub on William Street, Port Macquarie, about 3am on Sunday (2 October 2022)," a police spokesman told AAP.

"Investigations into this incident are continuing. As part of their inquiries, investigators are interviewing numerous witnesses and reviewing CCTV from the nightclub and surrounds."

Curran’s season ended on September 25 when he came off the bench for Australia’s Prime Minister’s XIII in its 64-14 win over Papua New Guinea at Suncorp Stadium.

The three-times Indigenous All Stars representative inked an extension with the Warriors in February, to remain at the Auckland-based club until the end of the 2024 season.