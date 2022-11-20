Andrew McFadden hoping to make a difference in second stint at Warriors

Andrew McFadden was with the Warriors for six years at his previous stint with the club.

When it was announced Andrew McFadden was returning to the Warriors, fans of the club could have been forgiven to needing to check if it was April Fool’s Day.

McFadden has rejoined the club where he was previously an assistant coach, then head coach, then back to being an assistant and has had a few weeks in his new role as the Warriors’ general manager of recruitment, development and pathways.

He came back to the Warriors from the Raiders, where he was Ricky Stuart’s assistant, so his move into a front office role brings to an end his coaching career and reunites him with the club he’s had a six-year association with.

When McFadden caught up with Stuff to talk about returning to the Warriors, he appeared glad to be back at the club and at also excited at his a career move.

“I’d been mulling changing from coaching,” McFadden said.

“I’d been doing coaching for 17 years and I understand like anyone, the volatility of it and the impact it can have on your family.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Andrew McFadden replaced Matt Elliott as Warriors coach and he was later replaced by Stephen Kearney, but stayed at the club as an assistant coach.

“So I started to think about where I could place myself, I love footy, but how would I look if I wasn’t coaching?

“I’d been probably thinking that way for a couple of years, but nothing had come up. “When there was an opportunity to come back here, that was it. It suited me down to a tee.

“It’s what I’m passionate about, particularly with kids and development.

“My experience with the Warriors wasn’t all bad. My memories of my time here are awesome, this is where I learnt the most about footy and about myself.

“I had made a lot of good friends here, so it was an easy decision for me and my wife once the job became available.”

McFadden said there wasn’t a moment at the Raiders which made him realise he didn’t want tone a head coach again. His two years in that role in the Warriors, weren’t successful years for the club, although to be fair, there haven’t been many seasons that have been like that.

“The job is all consuming and it had an impact on my family when I was here, not all good,” he said.

“It was tough, but it made us more united as a family after it all.

“I had this theory that if I was to be a head coach I had to be all-in and there are some consequences to that.

“It can be all consuming and you have to be prepared for that when you go into it.”

McFadden’s new job at the Warriors is arguably more crucial than that of the team’s new head coach Andrew Webster.

It will be McFadden who shapes the roster for the years ahead, manages the salary cap and creates pathways for the best young players to make it up to the NRL level.

The club has recently re-signed Jazz Tevaga through to the end of next season and picked up former Dragons centre Brayden Wiliame on a two-year deal.

But McFadden hints that there won’t be a lot of significant changes to the current roster between now and the start of the new season.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Tohu Harris is one of the few players who’ll remember Andrew McFadden from his previous time at the club.

“To be fair, the roster is pretty set,” he said.

“We’ve got limited room in the cap, we’ve made some good signings, Mitch Barnett, Dylan Walker Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, all of these guys are going to add really good value to our team.

“It’s up to Webby now, he’s going to coach those guys and get the best out of that team.

“The NRL recruitment side will be ongoing for me, but there’s not going to be huge amounts of work with it over the next couple of years, your focus has to be on the kids,

“I spoke to the whole coaching staff as a group and (owner) Mark Robinson. If you look at the best Warriors teams of the past, like the two losing Grand Final teams, they were good teams and predominantly made up of homegrown talent. So that’s our focus.”

But it is going to take time to reshape the roster after three years stuck in Australia.

“It’s been pretty horrific with what they’ve had to endure over the last three years,” McFadden said.

“It’s hard enough winning a game of footy when the playing field is even, but certainly their circumstances have been challenging.

“I can sense that everyone’s happy to be home and it’s giving them some energy at the moment.”

While based in Australia, many of the club’s best junior players switched to other NRL teams, because of the lack of obvious pathways at the Warriors, due to Covid-19 and the border closure.

McFadden will open those pathways up again. The club will have a reserve grade and SG Ball (under-19), side next season and there is the intention to have a Jersey Flegg and NRLW team in the future.

“We’ve got to known for having a good pathways system, it’s got to be our reputation,” McFadden said.

“Kids who grow up in Auckland have got to be confident that they’re going to be developed. I’ve got no doubt that we’ll set that up.

“Obviously, I’ve been in Canberra the last few years and we worked hard on our development pathways and they’re seeing the fruits of that now.

“It takes a bit of time, but if you get the right structure and people in place, it will happen and that’s what my job is to do.

“We have got some talented development players at the moment,” he added.

“How ready are they going to be? They’ve played a bit of footy in the last few years at Redcliffe, but our 16, 17-year-olds, they haven’t played that quality of footy.

“Our SG Ball team next year, they’re going to get to play quality football for 10 weeks and we’ll put some systems in place around their development post that and the good ones will go up and play NSW Cup.

“For that next generation, 2024, there will be a Jersey Flegg team, there will be lots of opportunities for kids to play at the elite level and they need to. But we’ve got some things we can do to develop these kids regardless.”