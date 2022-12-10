Warriors star Ben Murdoch-Masila linked to immediate move to Super League

Ben Murdoch-Masila could be heading to France in tme for the new Super League season.

Warriors forward Ben Murdoch-Masila has been linked with a switch to Super League club, Catalans Dragons.

The 31-year-old is in the final year of his contract at the Warriors, but according to media in France, he may not get to play for the club again, with the Independent reporting Murdoch-Masila has been lined up as a replacement for former Kiwis international Sam Kasiano.

Murdoch-Masila, who played for Tonga at the recent World Cup, hasn’t made the impact over the past two years at the Warriors that the club’s fans would have hoped for.

However, he has been plagued by a number of serious injuries during that time, which has stopped him getting a lengthy run of games under his belt.

“With Siosiua Taukeiaho, Tom Johnstone, Manu Ma'u, Romain Navarrete and Adam Keighran, the Dragons have formalised five recruits. The club continue to scout for one or two more props and a centre,” the Independent reported.

“According to information from the Independent, the New Zealander, Ben Murdoch-Masila (31), former player of Salford (2016-2017) and Warrington (2018-2020), under contract with the NZ Warriors in NRL, is in negotiation with the Dracs. He would be the ideal replacement for Sam Kasiano who joined Warrington.”

For Murdoch-Masila to be in talks with Catalans, suggests he has already been told by Warriors coach, Andrew Webster, that he doesn’t see him featuring heavily in his plans.

By leaving now, Murdoch-Masila would be able to get a better deal for himself than if he stayed with the Warriors for another season, battling for a spot in the 17.

His departure would free up salary cap space and a place on the Warriors’ roster for next season.