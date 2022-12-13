Warriors, Pasifika Aotearoa Collective agree to partnership to help players

Warriors fans are hoping for an improved season in 2023.

The New Zealand Warriors and the Pasifika Aotearoa Collective have joined forces in an alliance aimed at providing a range of football and commercial benefits for both organisations.

PAC was formed last year bringing together bodies from the Cook Islands, Fiji, Niue, Samoa, Tokelau, Tonga and the New Zealand Māori Rugby League with the goal of delivering a stronger voice and more opportunities for Pasifika and Māori rugby league.

The partnership was marked on Tuesday by PAC representatives joining Warriors staff to watch the club’s NRL squad train at Mt Smart Stadium.

“This is immensely significant for both of us,” said Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“The impact Pasifika and Māori players continue to have on rugby league is phenomenal. We’ve just seen that again through what Toa Samoa did last month in becoming the first Pasifika nation to make the Rugby League World Cup final.

“And we saw further signs of potential on Sunday when the first PAC representative team – an under-15 combination – beat the Sydney Roosters under-15s wearing Warriors colours.

“Together with PAC we will provide as many opportunities as possible for players of Pasifika and Māori heritage to come into the game by delivering pathway options.”

New Zealand Māori Rugby League chair John Devonshire said PAC members were thrilled to cement a relationship with the Warriors.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for the Pasifika Aotearoa Collective working alongside the Warriors for the betterment of the game,” he said.

“They’re vital to the profile of rugby league in our country and through our combined efforts we see so many benefits for our young players and coaches. The more we can do together the better it will be for rugby league.”

Ex-head coach Andrew McFadden, now back at the club as general manager recruitment, pathways and development, welcomes the united approach between the club and PAC.

“Through this partnership all competitions and pathways run by PAC’s five member nations and the New Zealand Māori Rugby League will lead to the Warriors,” he said.

“There’s so much talent coming through their systems and tournaments.

“We’re here to grow the game through each of PAC’s partners. There’s tremendous scope for rugby league to take a leap forward and to give more kids than even before the chance to chase the dream of playing for the Warriors.”

George said as well as creating football opportunities, the Warriors and PAC had a shared goal to enhance the club’s connection with Pasifika and Māori communities.