Ben Murdoch-Masila released from Warriors contract, expected to join Dragons

Ben Murdoch-Masila had a number of unfortunate injuries during his time at the Warriors.

The Warriors have given Ben Murdoch-Masila an immediate release from his contract and it is anticipated he will join the Dragons.

Murdoch-Masila, who turns 32 in February, was sign with the Warriors until the end of next season.

However, it is understood he has been offered a two-year deal by the Dragons, which would take him through to the end of the 2024 season.

It’s understood that the Warriors weren’t keen on offering Murdoch-Masila a contract extension until midway through next season, to allow time for new head coach Andrew Webster and GM of recruitment, development and pathways, Andrew McFadden, to take a close look at him.

As Murdoch-Masila’s contract runs out at the end of 2023, he was able to talk to club from November 1.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Eliesa Katoa was also given an early release from his Warriors contract, to allow him to join the Storm next season.

Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara, who was briefly an assistant coach at the Warriors under Stephen Kearney, was interested in taking the Tongan international to France, but Murdoch-Masila feels he has unfinished business in the NRL.

The Warriors could have forced Murdoch-Masila to play out his last year at the club, but as a sign of goodwill, have given him that early release and it’s become common practice at the club over the last few years to put a big emphasis on a player’s interests.

Murdoch-Masila was a superstar when he played for Warrington, before joining the Warriors at the beginning of the 2021 season, but the big forward didn’t make a similar impact at his new club, although he wasn’t helped by numerous injuries.\

In June, he dislocated his elbow, which forced him out for over two months. In all, Murdoch-Masila played 37 games for the Warriors over two seasons, but a large number of those games were off the interchange bench.

His departure means there are now two vacant spots on the roster for next season and the club’s brains trust will look at which positions they feel there is the most need.

However, with Eliesa Katoa previously been given a release to join the Storm, another edge back rower is likely to be high up that list.