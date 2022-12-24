Return after Christmas break crucial time for Warriors believes coach Andrew Webster

Andrew Webster says every day is crucial as the Warriors prepare for the 2023 NRL season.

New Warriors coach Andrew Webster says he hasn’t wasted any time stamping his mark on the club, but says the time after Christmas will be crucial.

The players went away for their Christmas break earlier this week, completing the first part of preseason. It was a time where Webster looked to instil the values he wants from the players and set the standards.

“Us as coaches can definitely put our stamp on it now, the players can, we all can,” Webster said.

“We can’t waste a day and whatever we’re trying to achieve that day or week, we can put our stamp on it, by the way we do things, the way we act, how we carry ourselves and how we gel.

“Before Christmas you’ve got to lay the foundation, after it there’s a bit of that, but mainly and particularly in the four weeks leading up to the first trial, you’re then starting to build combinations and a lot more football stuff, 13 v 13, tactics.

“We’ve got a strong idea on what we think works for this group, but you make minor adjustments and get ready for the season.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Josh Curran leads in the Tour de Mt Smart cycle race, just ahead of Addin Fonua-Blake.

Former Warriors coach Nathan Brown publicly criticised Warriors players last year. Although he didn’t name names, he said a number of them didn’t turn up in good shape for the beginning of preseason, or after the Christmas break, believing they enjoyed the festive season too much.

Webster said he hasn’t had any of the same problems so far and has been pleased with the attitudes of those in the squad.

“We had a couple of preseason operations, there were a few that went away for the World Cup and a couple that kept training in case they made the World Cup, but there has been different schedules for everyone,” he said.

“The adjustments they’ve made and how hard they’ve trained, I’m really happy with their condition now and how they’re going.

“The big test for us probably isn’t the past, it’s how we’re going to turn up in the new year, which I’m excited about.

"I think the boys are going to have a good attitude and a professional attitude. The biggest thing for us during the two-week break they get for Christmas is that I want to make sure they come back mentally fresh, away from football. As in the detail of it and what they’ve been learning.

“But they come back physically in really good condition, because unfortunately, rugby league is such a professional game that you can’t let your body go and I’m pretty excited to see that challenge for the boys over Christmas.”

The Warriors last held a full preseason in New Zealand in 2020 and even played a trial game against the Storm in Rotorua that year.

But soon after the Covid-19 pandemic struck and the Warriors were forced to base themselves in Australia for the last three regular seasons.

It was a torrid three years for the club and its players. What happened can’t be brushed over lightly and Webster said it has been addressed as a team.

“I think there will be different speeds that everyone settles back home,” Webster said.

“For the guys who lived here before, it’s a cool feeling to be here in New Zealand.

“The Australians who’ve been at the club the last three years but never got to live here, they’re enjoying Auckland, although they’d probably like some better days with the weather!

“But the people, the culture and the facility at Mt Smart, they’re enjoying all of that.

“The biggest thing for us is that we can’t take that for granted and assume it’s going to get us results at weekends.

“Now we’re back home, we’ve got a big advantage, we’ve got so much clarity, but it’s been touched on.

“We needed to address the past, there are no excuses now, we’re all sympathetic to what’s happened but we’re also moving forward.”