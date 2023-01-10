NRL: Warriors enlist former player Wairangi Koopu as club's cultural ambassador

Wairangi Koopu, pictured during his playing days, has been appointed as Warriors cultural ambassador.

Former Warriors player Wairangi Koopu is set to return to his old club as a cultural ambassador.

The newly-created role has been generated to help the club build a distinctive identity through the cultures it represents, principally the Māori and Pasifika communities.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George said Koopu’s appointment reinforces the club’s commitment to creating an identity across the organisation that gives it the strongest connection to its community.

George said the appointment of Koopu was a perfect match given his knowledge and experience within the club, in addition to his deep understanding of his Māori heritage.

READ MORE:

* NRL: Former Kiwis hooker Danny Levi signs for Canberra Raiders after Super League stint

* League player deported to NZ after spate of violent attacks on girlfriend

* NRL: Warriors departee Ben Murdoch-Masila confirms deal with Dragons

* Cameron George: 2023 will be the year for Warriors to reconnect with New Zealand

* Stuff's sporting predictions for 2023



Koopu, 42, made 159 appearances for the Warriors between 1999 and 2008 including the club’s first grand final appearance in 2002.

“He will provide both the playing group and the wider club with support in a range of ways, not least in helping to deliver our programmes and to represent us at cultural events,” George said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Warriors have a new cultural ambassador in the form of former player Wairangi Koopu.

Raised in Te Kaha on the East Coast, Koopu (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Ngāti Awa) was educated at the total immersion school Te Wharekura O Rakaumangamanga in Huntly.

Koopu, who is fluent in te reo and is a former Māori Television presenter, joins former teammates Kevin Campion, Monty Betham, and Awen Guttenbeil as club ambassadors.

“I have a great love for the Warriors and owe the club so much,” Koopu said.

“I have a real passion for my Māori heritage, too.

“It’s who I am and being able to come back into the club now to help in this area is a fantastic opportunity.”