Tohu Harris retained as Warriors captain for upcoming NRL season

Tohu Harris will be the Warriors’ club captain for the second season.

Andrew Webster’s first big decision as Warriors coach, is probably the least controversial one he’ll ever make.

On Thursday Webster confirmed Tohu Harris will be retained as club captain for the upcoming season, continuing the job he began in 2022, after Roger Tuivasa-Sheck switched to rugby.

The Warriors certainly had their tough moments last year, but through it all, Harris’s leadership couldn’t be questioned.

Even so, Webster said it wasn’t a given he’d keep Harris as Warriors captain.

READ MORE:

* 'Never forget': Warriors return to Bethells Beach to pay tribute to former teammate Sonny Fai

* Tohu Harris says he'll be a different Warriors captain to Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

* Tohu Harris re-signs with Warriors until end of 2024 season



“When I had the first phone conversation with Tohu, I was impressed by his passion and what he wanted for the club,” Webster said.

“He was super passionate and excited about coming home. It’s going to bring out the best in his leadership and him as a player, I think everyone agrees that the way Tohu plays the game is by example. So that’s the first tick.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Andrew Webster wanted to make sure Tohu Harris was the right person to captain the Warriors before confirming he’d stay in that role.

“Tohu didn’t want it handed to him. Like anyone else, he didn’t want a sense of entitlement.

“He said ‘Webby, I want to earn this, I want you to have a look at me, I want the staff to look at me, I want the players to judge me, for you to see if I’m the right person.’

“I’ve seen enough to know he is the right person, so I’m really excited to have him lead the club.”

Others who could potentially be Warriors captain are Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Shaun Johnson or Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

But Webster said no one else would come into his consideration until he made up his mind about Harris.

“It was going to be Tohu unless I think otherwise,” Webster said.

“Do we have other potential captains here? Yes. But it was ‘is Tohu the right guy?’ And in the background I could see who the other leaders were going to be, but Tohu impressed me from day one.”

Webster said he didn’t contemplate having co-captains as Harris felt he could carry out the role on his own.

“I spoke to Tohu, I said ‘how are the pressures of being captain?’” Webster said.

“I’m not saying he enjoys the microphones and going to all the functions, but he is willing to do it and he’s proud to do it.

"If he said to me ‘I think I need a bit of help, I need someone around me to support me and help me out, to ease a bit of pressure, then we might have gone down that path.

“The thing we’re going to have to [think about] is he’s a forward and can play 80 minutes, but if he’s playing 60 minutes, who is going to be the captain when he’s off the field?

“He’s not going to play every minute in his position every year.”

The Warriors held a full-on training session on an outer field at Mt Smart Stadium on Thursday that went for two hours.

Even though he wasn’t able to train, Jazz Tevaga was there to encourage his team-mates, while he recovers from off-season operations.

Webster said the middle forward would be able to rejoin training soon, but they don’t want to rush him.

“Jazz had a foot and shoulder (injury) and he’s recovered from both,” Webster said.

“When you’ve played as many games as Jazz has and you play the style he plays, you’re always going to have niggles and little operations and cleanups in the preseason.

"The thing about him is making sure he doesn’t come back early. He wants it so bad, he’s so competitive and wants to be with the boys all the time.

“You’ve just got to look after him, slow him down and make sure he comes back at the right time, so that the injuries don’t keep reoccurring.”