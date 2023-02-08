Opportunity knocks for Warriors players in trial against Wests Tigers

Taine Tuaupiki will start at fullback for the Warriors in Thursday’s trial game against Wests Tigers.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster will get to judge how good the team’s preseason has really been in Thursday night’s trial against Wests Tigers at Mt Smart Stadium.

For what will be Webster’s first ever game in charge of the Warriors, he has named a largely youthful side, although he has included Bunty Afoa, Marcelo Montoya and Te Maire Martin.

The trial against the Storm in Christchurch on February 19 will be when more of the senior players get a run, but for this opening game, Webster will be able to gauge the depth he has in his squad.

“I’m looking to see if what we’ve practised stands up under pressure,” Webster said.

“There have been lots of things we’ve wanted to put in place over preseason and we want to make sure there’s a real reflection of that when we walk off the field.

“Obviously, results are important for individuals, I want to see who stands up and who says ‘pick me’ and we’re giving a lot of opportunities to people in this first trial.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Andrew Webster will take charge of a Warriors team for the first time on Thursday night.

One of the intriguing combinations worth watching will be in the halves, with Luke Metcalf and Martin getting a run together.

Shaun Johnson is expected to begin the season at halfback, but given his age and the fact he hasn’t played 24 games in a campaign since 2016, Martin and Metcalf is a partnership that should come into play at some point.

“They’re both exciting players, both have had really good preseasons,” Webster said.

“So I’m looking forward to seeing how they go, how they get the team around the field, how they take the line on themselves.

“I’m looking forward to seeing them against some defence that isn’t ours.”

Solomon Vasuvulagi, Kalani Going and Eiden Ackland all joined the Warriors to be a part of their NSW Cup team this year, but they have impressed the coaches so much they’ve been promoted to train with the first-grade team recently.

With four vacant spots on the club’s NRL roster there is the opportunity for them to grab one if they keep performing well and they are all in the squad for Thursday night.

“First of all, they deserve a reward for how hard they’ve trained for the NSW Cup in the preseason,” Webster said.

“We have got some spots, we want these guys to take the opportunity and I’m happy with how they’ve gone and they’ve been a pleasure to coach since they’ve been up.

"Slade Griffin, our NSW Cup coach, is full-time with the NRL [team] also and has done a terrific job with them. So I’m looking forward to seeing how they go.

"Also, they’ve only done a week and a half with the main group, so I’m not expecting them to be perfect. But it is an exciting opportunity to see how they go at this level.”

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Dylan Walker were both due to play for the Māori All Stars in Rotorua on Saturday, but withdrew a few days ago. Webster explained it was due to injuries.

“Dallin had the injury from the World Cup, he had the hamstring and tightness,” he said.

“He came back, we rehabbed him here, he trained well, got going and had an opportunity where he wanted to play.

“But he suffered a repeat of that injury two weeks ago. He’s going to be fine for next week if everything goes well, but he wasn’t ready for a game this week.

“Dylan Walker has got some injury problems. But for both of them it was injuries, not because they didn’t want to play.”

Warriors v Wests Tigers

Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

Kick off: 8pm Thursday

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Warriors: Taine Tuaupiki, Marcelo Montoya, Brayden Wiliame, Viliami Vailea, Edward Kosi, Luke Metcalf, Te Maire Martin; Bunty Afoa, Freddy Lussick, Tom Ale, Jackson Ford, Demitric Sifakula, Michael Sio. Interchange: Maiu’u Zyon, Sanele Aukusitino, Ali Leiataua, Jacob Laban. Reserves: Moala Graham-Taufa, Kalani Going, Eiden Ackland, Ben Farr, Isaiah Vagana, Solomon Vasuvulagi, Paul Roache.