Andrew Webster cautiously pleased with Warriors' NRL trial win over Wests Tigers

Warriors coach Andrew Webster said there were things the team can build on after their emphatic win over Wests Tigers.

Results of trial games don’t mean anything, but Andrew Webster would have been considerably happier than Tim Sheens after the Warriors’ 48-12 win over Wests Tigers on Thursday night.

The manner of the victory at Mt Smart Stadium showed how much work has been put in over the preseason and that there are a few little known gems on the fringes of the squad.

“The goal was to see the things we’ve practised and if we put them in place,” Webster said.

“We didn’t want to come here, throw it all out the window and emotionally get excited because it was our first game, and not see anything that we practised.

“Whilst it was exciting that we did see a lot of that, we obviously know that like any team at this time of the year, there are plenty of things we need to work on.

“That’s the exciting bit, because you get lessons out of that and you know what you’ve got to go back to the grind with, what you’ve got to fix and how you’re going to do it.”

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Warriors coach Andrew Webster looks on as Stacey Jones and Benji Marshall greet before the New Zealand Warriors trial against Wests at Mt Smart Stadium.

Luke Metcalf and Te Maire Martin, who both joined the club over the off-season, were impressive in the halves in their first game together and showed that they’re a combination that could go well in the NRL.

“I thought it was a good start from them, building combinations,” Webster said.

“Shaun (Johnson) will play next week, but like I’ve said all along, we’ve got some competition in the halves.

“They combined really well, they looked controlled. I particularly enjoyed our kicking games at times, putting the ball in the corners and putting pressure on, that was the most important part about it.

“Things like Te Maire with his kick pressure, it was really cool, his effort plays. And I thought Luke did a really god job of getting us around the field. You saw when he takes an opportunity, just how quick he can be.”

There are around 10 players who didn’t play in this trial who’ll feature in the game against the Storm in Christchurch on February 19 and Webster suggested there’s more to come from this team than was shown against the Tigers.

“I’m not going to tell the whole NRL what we practised over the summer,” he said.

“We know what we wanted to achieve and I just wanted to walk off and say to the boys ‘did we see what we practiced?’

“Not everything was going to be perfect, it’s a trial and the first one of the year.

“But I thought in patches we did it really well. I’ve seen plenty of trials where teams go out there and emotionally ruin it, throw everything out of the window and they don’t focus on what they’d done.

“So I thought the way they prepared for the game was excellent, but we’ve got to put things in perspective, it was a trial and we’ve got to move on to the next stage.”

Another pleasing aspect of the win over the Tigers was the way some players in the NSW Cup squad stood up and took their opportunity to play at this level. That’s particularly the case with Taine Tuaupiki, Solomon Vasuvulagi and Moala Graham-Taufa, although they’re certainly not the only ones.

“That’s the exciting bit about our pathways,” Webster said.

“Slade Griffin is full-time, he’s the reserve grade coach. He spends all the time with us in the NRL and then he goes back and coaches at night and makes sure what we’re practising is exactly what they’re practising there.

“To see them come up, know the calls, know the plays, know our fundamentals and what’s important to us, that was pretty cool to see.

“We’re a development club, so we hope some of this homegrown talent that have been playing local league and thinking they haven’t been getting an opportunity, they can jump out of the ground and we can see them wearing and NRL jersey.”