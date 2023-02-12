Why making the NRL finals isn't make or break for the Warriors in 2023

Mat Kermeen is a sports reporter at Stuff

OPINION: Let’s be pragmatic about this and get the negativity out of the way right off the bat.

This year absolutely isn’t the one where the Warriors finally break the club’s NRL premiership drought.

And worse still, despite all the positivity around new head coach Andrew Webster and a clump of fresh and fascinating on-field signings, the Warriors remain a strong chance to miss the top eight finals.

But oddly enough, the biggest metric of success for Webster’s first season in charge isn’t playing finals or even the number of wins, as such, it’s about winning credibility, creating culture and dumping bad habits. Things that Nathan Brown couldn’t do.

Professional sport is absolutely a results-based business but when you're talking about a club that finishes second to last in 2022, has only made the finals twice (2011 and 2018) in the last 12 seasons and been through sagas such as the messy Matt Lodge departure, success looks a little different than it might to the Roosters, Panthers or Storm.

Whether the club cares to admit it or not, they are rebuilding once again and so far there are positive signs of the right foundation blocks being laid.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Andrew Webster appears to have hit the ground running at the Warriors but success will be judged at the end of the season.

The road ahead might be a long one for the Warriors under Webster but it’s far from a journey to nowhere, in fact, so far, the future looks more promising than it has in years.

Now asking Warriors fans to show patience might be the equivalent of requesting Duane Monkley stay fit just in case that call from the All Blacks selectors finally comes, but the long wait to become a consistent finals club and then a top four proposition, might actually be within reach during Webster’s tenure.

First things first, the 70 point thrashings and disastrous capitulations at the back end of games – that have been a fixture of Warriors seasons in recent years – must go.

Matches against fellow strugglers – especially against the bottom four teams – have to be won.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images If the Warriors can advance the promising career of players like Luke Metcalf, more young Australian talent will follow him to Auckland.

Consistency must be found. If the Warriors finish the regular season – now made up of 17 teams with the arrival of the Dolphins – in ninth or 10th and eliminate the above, that’s a couple of decent KPIs ticked.

And if there is scope to see the Warriors as a genuine finals threat in 2024, it will also give NRL players at other clubs confidence to look at a shift to Auckland without wanting to be paid massive overs as compensation for heading to a bottom-four club in another country.

With the current NRL salary cap, success breeds success and the poor get poorer. It’s tough to break the cycle.

And with the hope that the first half of 2023 can inspire confidence in a brighter future at Mt Smart, one of those 2024 signings should be a marquee player in a position that needs to be strengthened – possibly a quality middle if one can’t be sourced this year.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Viliami Vailea is an exciting talent that needs to be developed into a consistent NRL first grader.

Whether they play league or not, the vast majority of young local talent comes to the Warriors through the First XV rugby system. Previously, the club hasn’t done the best job of developing these young athletes into NRL players or even securing the best ones.

Late last year, two of the best schoolboy league talents in Auckland, Francis Manuleleua and Xavier Tito-Harris went the way of the Penrith Panthers and New Zealand Rugby. It’s not an uncommon theme.

On recent form, you can understand why parents of schoolboy stars in this country would give the Warriors a wide berth for the stability of rugby academies or the more trusted opportunities at Australian NRL clubs.

If Thursday’s 48-12 trial win over the Tigers taught us anything it was how handicapped the club has been without its own New South Wales and SG Ball teams during the Covid-19 period. However, the club’s struggles to turn potential into consistent first-graders has been an ongoing issue long before we’d heard of the spicy cough.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Tom Ale and Jackson Ford were both standouts in the opening trial of the season.

If the Luke Metcalfs and Ronald Volkmans of this world progress and get opportunities at the Warriors in a competitive team, more young up-and-coming Australian talent will follow.

History tells us that the few times the Warriors have been strong finals contenders, homegrown talent is a critical component to success.

If a good chunk of young potentials such as Viliami Vailea, Tom Ale, Rocco Berry, Valingi Kepu, plus development players Zyon Maiu'u, Demitric Sifakula, Ali Leiataua and Jacob Laban can be developed into NRL regulars, it will restore trust in the club’s pathways post Covid and attract more interest from top schoolboy talent.

Rachel Hunter wasn’t talking about Webster or the Warriors when she famously said “it won’t happen overnight but it will happen”, but with a bit of patience, her Pantene slogan could finally ring true for the eternal battlers under the former Panthers assistant who seemingly has the master plan the club has been desperately craving for so long.