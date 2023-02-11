Warriors sign gun fullback Taine Tuaupiki as back up to Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

Taine Tuaupiki has signed with the Warriors to be Charnze Nicoll’s backup at fullback this season.

The 23-year-old, who starred for the Burleigh Bears in the Queensland Cup last season, has agreed terms to join the Warriors on a one-year deal, taking one of the four spots currently vacant on the teams’ 30-man roster.

Tuaupiki was one of the standout players in the Warriors’ 48-12 trial win over Wests Tigers at Mt Smart Stadium on Thursday night and has impressed Andrew Webster ever since he first watched him.

“I had a tip about him that he was a good player on the way up,” the Warriors coach said.

“I went to watch some footage. We were looking for some train trialists to give some people an opportunity.

“He’s a New Zealander down the line. We wanted someone who was homegrown to give an opportunity to.

Alan Lee / www.photosport.nz Taine Tuaupiki was on a train and trial contract at the Warriors before being moved into their 30-man squd.

"When I watched him play he impressed me. I gave him a call and the best part about him is that not only is he a good player, he backs it up as a good person.

“I heard the hunger over the phone so he deserved his opportunity. Taine’s going to have to keep earning it and he’ll get his debut at some stage I’m sure.”

Tuaupiki, who was born in Manly, won the Petero Civoniceva Medal for best and fairest, Rookie of the Year and fullback in the Team of the Year in the Queensland Cup last season.

“Taine has taken every opportunity since joining us for the preseason last November,” Andrew McFadden, the club’s general manager of recruitment, development and pathways said.

“We had agreed on terms earlier in the week and what we saw from him in the trial just reinforced what a quality player he is.”

Although he is only 178cm tall, he has plenty of pace, is a great ball runner and a fearless defender.

Stuff understands he is mainly being seen as a fullback option for the Warriors, rather than someone who can also play on the wing.

Te Maire Martin, who played mainly at fullback for the Broncos last year, isn’t seen as someone who’ll play in that position at the Warriors and he’ll concentrate on being in the halves. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has focussed on playing as a winger the last few years, so is unlikely to be seen as a strong option if Nicoll-Klokstad picked up an injury.

So the signing of Tuaupiki increases the Warriors’ depth in one of the most important positions on a footy field.

As well as impressing the coaches, Warriors five-eighth Luke Metcalf was also pleased with how Tuaupiki did in the trial.

“I thought he went real good,” Metcalf said.

“He was good under the high ball, he took some nice balls and he was good out the back too and had some great carries.”

Metcalf was another player who impressed in the trial, with his halves combination alongside Te Maire Martin gelling straight away.

It’s clear that under Webster the halves will look to attack more this year. The days of Kodi Nikorima, just shifting the ball one out every time are long gone.

“Andrew is real big on me and Te Maire running the ball,” Metcalf said.

“He wanted us to get our hands on the ball and attack the middles. We identified during the game where we could get through and Andrew is really keen on us doing our thing.”