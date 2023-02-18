Why a big crowd for Christchurch's Warriors trial could boost city's NRL hosting hopes

Warriors star Shaun Johnson signs an autograph in 2018 for a young fan with a sign saying “more rugby league in Christchurch please’’.

Former Warriors and Kiwis coach Frank Endacott says a good crowd for the Warriors pre-season trial could lead to more NRL games at Christchurch’s new stadium.

The Warriors will host the Melbourne Storm at Orangetheory Stadium on Sunday.

Christchurch-based Endacott, who coached the Warriors from 1997 to 1999, has heard projections of a 12,000 turnout with temperatures tipped to reach 28 degrees.

“I think it’s important that we get a good crowd. With a new stadium being built [by 2026], they are keen to get NRL games here. If we can get 12,000 to a pre-season trial that would guarantee a real good crowd for a full-on NRL game.’’

The Warriors have played on 13 occasions in Christchurch, the last in 2019.

Endacott said the club was “doing the right thing’’ by taking games outside Auckland, though it was “overdue’’.

“I think it’s important to play in places like here. Their first NRL game is in Wellington against the Newcastle Knights, and I think they’ve also got a game in Hamilton against the Tigers. It’s good, and it’s needed.

SKY SPORT Marcelo Montoya scores a hat-trick as the Warriors’ thump the Tigers 48-12 at Mt Smart Stadium.

“It’s great for the rugby league and sporting public of Christchurch to have a game here, and for the South Island too, because they will come from everywhere.’’

The Melbourne Storm’s scheduled commercial flight to Christchurch was cancelled on Friday, but the club has arranged a private charter flight on Saturday.

The Warriors have been forced into some late changes, with standoff Te Maire Martin remaining in Auckland to be with partner Bridget after the birth of their first child, a daughter. Ronald Volkman will take his spot while Viliame Vailea replaces centre Adam Pompey. Centre Ali Leiataua, fullback Ben Farr and scrumhalf Paul Roache join the interchange bench.

Endacott was with the Warriors for the club’s first ever-game, a pre-season trial against the Canterbury representative team on a sweltering mid-January Sunday in 1995.

The Warriors were annual visitors to Christchurch for the first four years of their existence, but loyalty to their Auckland fan base - and their contract with Mt Smart Stadium - meant it’s mainly their opposition who bring official NRL games to Christchurch.

David Walker/Stuff Former Warriors and Kiwis coach Frank Endacott and Australian rugby league legend Phil ''Gus Gould'' with Canterbury junior league players ahead of a Warriors-Penrith game in Christchurch in 2016.

Four clubs - Wests Tigers (2004, 2005, 2006), Sydney Roosters (2010), Penrith Panthers (2016) and Manly Sea Eagles (2018, 2019) have staged regular-season NRL games in Christchurch on the premise they were likely to get bigger gates for a match against the Warriors in New Zealand than they would at home.

It proved a win-win situation for the Warriors, who despite playing “away’’, had the backing of the majority of fans in the Christchurch stands.

Wests Tigers - the 2005 NRL champions - drew just over 49,000 total fans across their three visits to Ōtautahi. The best turnout was 18,241 in 2005, a year when they averaged 19,998 fans at home.

The Sydney Roosters attracted 20,721 for their 2010 win over the Warriors in Christchurch - the Warriors’ second-biggest crowd in New Zealand that season. The Roosters - grand final runners-up in 2010 - only averaged 13,942 at home.

The Panthers pledged to stage a game in Christchurch for four years from 2016. Their first-year sortie drew 17,699 to AMI Stadium, enough for then Warriors chief executive Jim Doyle to consider bringing a home game south. But Penrith failed to return in 2017, despite averaging just 13,303 to games at their Blue Mountains base that year.

Manly were encouraged enough by a 17,357 turnout for a game in 2018 to return a second year, but only 11,774 showed for the 2019 encounter, a loss-making game that led to the liquidation of its Christchurch-based promotions company.

Endacott, however, believes Christchurch is “hard core for rugby league’’ and the Warriors can count on majority support, “which is good because it’s our team. It should give the Warriors an advantage every time.’’

PAST WARRIORS GAMES IN CHRISTCHURCH

Photosport Warriors captain Simon Mannering (L) and vice captain Micheal Luck lead the Warriors onto Christchurch’s AMI Stadium in 2010.

1995: v Canterbury (NZ). Won 26-12.

The newly-formed Warriors drew a decent crowd of 12,811 for their first-ever game at the old Addington Show Grounds (the forerunner of Orangetheory Stadium, Sunday’s venue).

1996: v Sydney Tigers. Lost 34-22.

Ex-All Blacks Marc Ellis and John Kirwan - no strangers to Lancaster Park - nabbed two of the Warriors’ four tries in a round-four loss before a crowd of 10,000.

1997: v Warrington Wolves. Won: 16-4. World Club Challenge.

A strong southerly wind, chilling rain squalls and three-degree temperature - the worst winter conditions in Christchurch for more than 20 years – kept the crowd to 5500. Coach Frank Endacott “still remembers Matthew Ridge walking into the shower with all his gear on”.

1998: v Canterbury Bulldogs. Pre-season: Won: 20-8.

Stuff Stacey Jones, pictured in his Warriors heyday, was a pre-season scorer against the Bulldogs in Christchurch in 1998.

Three late tries to Marc Ellis, Gene Ngamu and Stacey Jones earned the Warriors a win at QEII Park before 4500 supporters.

2001: v Canterbury Bulls (NZ). 74-12.

Clinton Toopi, Wairangi Koopu, Nate Myles and Stacey Jones all grabbed doubles as the Warriors ran in 14 tries against the Bartercard Cup champions in a pre-season romp at Rugby League Park.

2002: v Cronulla Sharks. Drew: 30-30.

The Warriors brought two teams south for a pre-season doubleheader. Big Ali Lauiti’iti bagged two tries as the top side fought back to draw with the Sharks after trailing 20-18 at halftime. The back-up team had a 64-0 win over the Canterbury Bulls.

2004: v Wests Tigers. Lost: 50-4.

The Warriors, coached by Tony Kemp, were never in the race, trailing 34-0 at halftime of the round 14 clash. A consolation second half try to cult hero prop Mark Tookey provided the only Warriors highlight for 16, 221 fans.

2005: v Wests Tigers. Lost: 24-6

Photosport Wests Tigers Kiwis Paul Whatuira (L) and Benji Marshall celebrate a win over the Warriors in Christchurch in 2005.

The brilliant Benji Marshall played his first game in Christchurch before 18,242 admiring fans. Skinny Byrne – Todd to his mum - got the Warriors’ only try in round five.

2006: v Wests Tigers. Won: 26-10.

Photosport Brent Webb dives over the line to score in the 2006 win over the Tigers in Christchurch.

The Warriors’ first NRL win in Christchurch at their third attempt before 14,675 in round three. Awen Guttenbeil, Jerome Ropati, Clinton Toopi, Manu Vatuvei and Brent Webb got on the scoresheet.

2010: v Sydney Roosters. Won: 20-18.

Photosport Christchurch-raised Warriors utility Lewis Brown puts a big tackle in on Roosters fullback Anthony Minichiello at AMI Stadium in 2010.

A Kevin Locke hat-trick sparked the Warriors to a comeback win after trailing 12-8 at the break. The attendance – 20,721 – was the largest thus far for a Warriors game in Christchurch.

2016: v Penrith Panthers. Lost: 30-18.

A Tyrone Peachey hat-trick saw the Panthers home with Solomone Kata, Jonathan Wright and Blake Ayshford scoring for the Warriors.

2018: v Manly Sea Eagles. Lost: 34-14.

The Warriors’ biggest win in Christchurch and one of their best with David Fusitu’a bagging three tries. Isaiah Papali’i, Tohu Harris and Shaun Johnson also dotted down to win the Broadhurst-Shelford Trophy.

2019: v Manly Sea Eagles. Lost: 46-12.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Captains Daly Cherry-Evans of the Sea Eagles and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors pose with the Broadhurst-Shelford Trophy after Manly’s win in Christchurch in 2019.

What a difference a year made. The Warriors recorded their biggest loss in Christchurch, a city still reeling from the March mosque shootings terror attack. Skipper Daly Cherry-Evans and Tommy Turbo (Trbojevic) grabbed braces for Manly in round three.