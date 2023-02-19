'Have fun' - Warriors coach Andrew Webster delivers key message to Shaun Johnson

Warriors coach Andrew Webster wants Shaun Johnson to enjoy himself in the trial against the Storm on Sunday.

NRL trial: Warriors v Storm. Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch. When: Sunday, February 19, 2.50pm start. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 2.30pm

Warriors coach Andrew Webster has told Shaun Johnson to have fun in Sunday’s trial game against the Storm in Christchurch.

The 32-year-old halfback will be making his first appearance this year when the Warriors have their final hit out before their season opener against the Knights in Wellington on March 3.

As always, there will be plenty of attention on Johnson, not just to see how his combination with Ronald Volkman goes, but also look at how he’s evolving as a player.

Luke Metcalf was impressive in the trial against Wests Tigers earlier this month and some in the media had already been calling for him and Martin to be the halves combination for the start of the season.

That can’t happen with Metcalf picking up a hamstring injury at training last week, which could sideline for anywhere from two to eight weeks.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Andrew Webster knows the make up of most of his team for the round one game against the Knights, but there are still spots up for grabs.

However, it was never realistic for Webster to go with any combination other than Johnson and Te Maire Martin to kick off the campaign.

Webster says he’s told Johnson to look to get involved as much as possible against the Storm, and also to enjoy himself.

“I want him to run the footy when he gets opportunities, I want him to get us around and kick well,” Webster said.

“I also want him to have fun. I’m not really worried about what people are saying about Shaun.

“When experienced players like Shaun are high profile, they’re always going to have media around them, but I think he’s experienced enough not to worry about that.

“We back him, we’ve seen he’s in great condition, he’s trained so hard, I think he’s missed two preseason sessions, which at his age is extremely good.

“So I’m looking forward to him being himself and having fun. If he does that, he’s going to play a really good brand of footy.”

Webster is looking for his halves to be more of an attacking threat this year. Particularly when Kodi Nikorima was at the club, but others were also guilty, it was all too predictable how they’d play, rarely challenging the line, and opposition defences were able to work them out. Webster want his halves to keep defences guessing this year.

“You look at Adam Reynolds, he’s a good running half and is also a good organiser. We need guys who are a constant threat to the line,” Webster said.

“If your halves aren’t a threat at the line, they get very predictable. I don’t want them to run for the sake of it, but I want them to put good options around them, so that when they run for the line the defence doesn’t know whether run, pass or kick, instead of just catching the ball, tucking it under the arm and running.

“If you look at every time Luke or Te Maire took the line on (against the Tigers), it was running with support and putting the defence into two minds, then taking opportunities.

“Your biggest threat as a team is if the halves are taking the line on and it gets them in the game.”

Webster has named almost his strongest side to start the game against the Storm, although Ronald Volkman and Jackson Ford are two players who wouldn’t be regarded as lock ins for round one.

Webster feels he knows the makeup of around three quarters of the 17 that will play against the Knights, but other spots are up for grabs.

“There are some guys who are dead set locked in, based on their performances and just how good they are as players, their experience and what they bring,” Webster said.

“But they have still got to go out and prove it this weekend and for young guys there is still the opportunity for them to get in.”

AT A GLANCE

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Brayden Williams, Viliame Vailea, Marcelo Montoya, Ronald Volkman, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Mitchell Barnett, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris. Interchange: Dylan Walker, Bunty Afoa, Josh Curran, Tom Ale. Reserves: Ali Leiataua, Ben Farr, Freddy Lussick, Taine Tuaupiki, Bayley Sironen, Paul Roache, Edward Kosi, Demitric Sifakula.

Storm: Nick Meaney, Will Warbrick, Reimis Smith, Young Tonumaipea, Grant Anderson, Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Harry Grant, Christian Welch, Trent Loiero, Eliesa Katoa, Tom Eisenhuth. Interchange: Bronson Garlick, Josh King, Chris Lewis, Tui Kamikamica. Reserves: Jonah Pezet, Tyran Wishart, Xavier Coates, Joe Chan, Aaron Pene, Jordan Grant, Sualauvi Faalogo, Alec MacDonald, Dean Ieremia.