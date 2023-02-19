Kiwis conspire to thwart the Warriors in sloppy pre-season trial against Melbourne Storm

Kiwis were on the scoresheet for both teams in a scrappy NRL trial in Christchurch, watched by 12,000 fans.

At Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch: Melbourne Storm 24 (Eliesa Katoa, Will Warbrick, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Xavier Coates tries; Nick Meany 2, Jonah Pezet 2 goals) Warriors 6 (Dallin Watene-Zelezniak try; Shaun Johnson goal). HT: Warriors 6-0.

A Warriors old boy, an ex-All Blacks sevens star and a Kiwis test regular came back to haunt New Zealand’s NRL side in a scrappy, sloppy pre-season trial against the Melbourne Storm.

Eliesa Katoa – who left the Warriors for Victoria in the off-season – Will Warbrick and Nelson Asofa-Solomona snared three of the four tries as the Storm, shut out in the first half, beat the Warriors 24-6 in Christchurch on Sunday.

Warbrick – a Tokyo Olympic Games sevens silver medallists – enhanced his chances of clinching a NRL regular season debut with his second try in as many trial matches.

It was a game of three halves for the Warriors – two 20-minute spells were held after the halftime interval due to NRL heat protocols in the Auckland-based club’s first visit to Christchurch since 2019.

Andrew Webster’s side kept the Storm tryless in the first half, but Craig Bellamy’s Melburnians took control thereafter, aided by Warriors errors.

“We weren’t the reflection of where we wanted to be in our pre-season,’’ Webster said.

“Parts of it were. I thought our resilience in that first half, to make as many errors as we did and to have to defend our line as often as we did, I thought we did a fantastic job of that.

John Davidson/Photosport Dallin Watene-Zelezniak sprints away to score the Warriors’ only try in a NRL pre-season loss to the Storm in Christchurch.

“But we came out in the second half and didn’t learn from our mistakes, and just kept making them.

“That was the frustrating thing, one that we were making them, and two that we didn’t learn from them.’’

Webster thought back rowers Jackson Ford and Marata Niukore were “terrific’’ and outside backs Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Marcelo Montoya had good games while Dylan Walker impressed off the interchange bench.

But he said overall there were too many poor “reads, errors and dropped balls and we put too much pressure on ourselves’’.

The Warriors – impressive 48-12 winners over Wests Tigers in their first trial – didn’t help themselves with 57 missed tackles, 16 errors and a disappointing 63% tackle-set completion rate, but at least there appeared to be no major injury concerns.

The first quarter was classical trial fodder with evident signs of ring-rustiness as both sides made four, often unenforced, errors.

JOHN DAVIDSON/PHOTOSPORT Viliami Vailea or the Warriors is tackled by Young Tonumaipea of the Storm.

The main highlight to that point was the Warriors’ one-man bomb disposal unit Nicoll-Klokstad’s adroitly defusing the early barrages by the Storm halves.

Then, the 12,000-strong crowd was shaken from a summery slumber by a bone-juddering hit by Kiwis test second rower Niukore on the Storm’s ex-Warriors interchange forward Aaron Pene.

An even bigger cheer erupted when Warriors wing Dallin Watene-Zelezniak broke a tackle on the next play and sprinted almost 60m upfield for a 26th minute score between the sticks. Shaun Johnson added the extras for 6-0.

The Warriors went into the sheds with a defensive duck-egg, courtesy of a NRL Bunker review call.

Cameron Munster thought he had scored for the Storm when he soared above Johnson to grasp a pinpoint bomb by Kiwis test half Jahrome Hughes, but the try was ruled out for obstruction by Young Tonumaipea.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Ronald Volkman of the Warriors charges forward..

The Warriors’ defence, so staunch in the first spell, cracked in the 45th minute when Storm hooker Harry Grant shrugged off Johnson and, after the ball was spread wide, Katoa effortlessly slipped a tackle to score.

John Davidson/Photosport A young Christchurch NRL fan welcomes new Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

Warbrick’s try in the right-hand corner after some sustained pressure gave the Storm a six-point buffer.

They had another try, to Joe Chan – whose dad, Alex, was a Kiwis forward – chalked off by the Bunker before Asofa-Solomona used his brute power to grab the Storm’s third try and wing Xavier Coates – drafted in late to start – dotted down in the left-hand corner to claim the final touchdown.

Big moment(s)

From the Christchurch crowd’s perspective, it was Niukore’s massive hit on Pene that proved the catalyst to the Warriors’ first try, and Warbrick’s go-ahead try for the Storm.

JOHN DAVIDSON/PHOTOSPORT Dallin Watene-Zelezniak dots down for the Warriors’ only try.

MVP

Hard to single out standouts in a trial with multiple interchanges, but the Warriors pack looks bolstered by Niukore on both sides of the ball.

Match rating

7/10: Mainly because it was good to see NRL teams in the South Island for the first time in four years. A lot of unforced errors, as you’d expect at this stage of the season, but an even and willing encounter throughout.

Big picture

A useful hit-out for both sides with the lack of injuries a blessing for the coaches with the NRL season set to start on Thursday week.