Some Warriors may have played their way out of starting lineup after Storm loss

Kiwis were on the scoresheet for both teams in a scrappy NRL trial in Christchurch, watched by 12,000 fans.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster says some “people picked themselves’’ after Sunday’s pre-season defeat to the Storm, but others have left him scratching his head.

The Warriors lost 24-6 to Melbourne in Christchurch on Sunday after leading the four-time premiers 6-0 at halftime.

Webster singled out backrowers Jackson Ford and Marata Niukore, outside backs Marcelo Montoya and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and versatile utility Dylan Walker for praise, but said collectively the Warriors failed to learn from multiple mistakes.

The first-year head coach now has a firmer idea of his starting lineup for the NRL season opener against the Knights in Wellington on Friday week.

“People picked themselves today,’’ he said on Sunday. “And a couple made it hard for me now with the decision I’m going to have to make by probably not playing their best games.’’

Webster didn’t name any individuals, and was mindful that it was “the first hit-out for a lot of these boys’’.

“They will learn a lot from today. We knew weren’t going to be perfect but we made it hard for ourselves and put ourselves under too much pressure.’’

John Davidson/Photosport Marata Niukore (R), pictured with Nelson Asofa-Solomona, was one of the Warriors’ best performers against the Storm.

The Warriors were slicker in the halves in their first trial against the Wests Tigers with Te Maire Martin and Luke Metcalf steering the side around adroitly in a 48-12 win.

Both missed the Christchurch clash, with Metcalf out for up to eight weeks with a hamstring injury and Martin on parental leave after the birth of a daughter.

Ronald Volkman, who had two first grade games in 2022 in his rookie year with the Warriors, joined veteran Shaun Johnson in the halves.

Johnson was a favourite with the 12,000-strong Christchurch crowd, but struggled with a couple of kicks in the first half and at one stage didn’t take a gap near the Storm line which he would normally nail.

But the 32-year-old was playing his first game and will be better for the outing.

Johnson is tipped to partner Martin in the halves with Webster reconciled to losing Metcalf “for the first couple of weeks of the competition’’.

John Davidson/Photosport Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scored a try from this break, but was later placed on report for a possible hip-throw tackle.

Webster’s selection hand may be forced if Kiwis wing Dallin Watene-Zelezniak – the Warriors’ only try-scorer in Christchurch – is summoned to face the NRL judiciary.

The 27-year-old was placed on report for an alleged hip throw tackle on the Storm’s Dean Ieremia midway through the second half.

On the positive side, the Warriors look to have made a good buy in Niukore, the Kiwis forward who has returned to Auckland from the Sharks.

Webster said Niukore, who also deputised in the centres at last year’s Rugby League World Cup, impressed “on both attack and defence’’ with his aggression.

‘”He forced an error [with a big hit that ultimately set up Watene-Zelezniak’s try] and he ran hard with the ball.

“He played two positions, both edge backrower and front row, he did a great job for us.’’

While the off-season signings of World Cup stars Niukore and Nicoll-Klokstad and ex-Kiwi Martin hogged the headlines, unsung ex-Dragons second rower Jackson Ford has caught the eye in his first two Warriors starts.

Webster felt Ford, who played 33 games in four seasons at St George-Illawarra, was “outstanding’’ against the Storm.

The halftime “clean sheet’’ pleased Webster. “We had a 60% completion rate in the first half and to have a zero scoreline was outstanding and we kept making those mistakes.

“We are shooting to be a really good NRL side, we don't want to set the bar low. Our bar’s higher than that.’’

Meanwhile, two Storm try-scorers with Kiwi connections impressed Melbourne captain Christian Welch.

John Davidson/Photosport Eliesa Katoa (L), pictured tackling Warriors hooker Wayde Egan, scored at ry against his former club.

He said second rower Eliesa Katoa, who has joined Melbourne from the Warriors, was “a great pick-up.

“He’s a physical specimen, he’s a really good runner, a fit guy and really strong athlete. He’s been great for us considering we lost both our backrowers,’’ Welch told The Age.

Former New Zealand sevens Olympic silver medallist Will Warbrick scored for the second successive trial match to advance his claim for a first NRL start.

“Will set the tone for us all today, he ran really strong and physical and took on the Warriors over the advantage line,’’ Welch said.

“We are going to need that physicality against the big forward pack that Parramatta have [in the first round].”