Warriors aiming to be mentally tougher in NRL this season under Andrew Webster

Warriors Addin Fonua-Blake will be part of a strong looking forward pack this season, which also features Tohu Harris and Mitch Barnett.

NRL Warriors v Knights Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington. When: Friday, March 3, 8pm. Coverage: Live Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 7.45pm

Addin Fonua-Blake says the Warriors want to change their mentality this season, with the players being able to grind out wins.

The Warriors kick off their NRL campaign with a home fixture against the Knights in Wellington on Friday night.

After a win and a loss in the club’s two trial games, against Wests Tigers and the Storm, fans will really get to see how good this year’s team is when they play a match where points are up for grabs.

Andrew Webster has brought a no-nonsense approach with him to the club and the rookie head coach has looked to lift the team after last year’s disappointing campaign.

As well as the technical and tactical side to how they play, Fonua Blake says they’ve also worked on the mental side of the game.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. The Warriors crumbled against the Titans in their final game of the 2022 NRL season.

“A few times last year we’d get teams into an arm wrestle and we’d be the first ones to fold,” Fonua-Blake said.

“Webby (Andrew Webster) has come in and he’s addressed that with the squad. We want to take that fighting mentality into the game and when our backs are against the wall, keep fighting and not throw in the towel.

“Like I said, a few times last year we just rolled over and let teams run away with the game. This year, there is new personnel and hopefully we can swing some of those moments our way.”

The Warriors were at their weakest mentally last year in their final game of the season, against the Titans, when they blew a 14-point lead with just six and a half minutes left on the clock.

For the Warriors to have success this year, they can’t afford to continue to let things like that happen.

“It’s a rollercoaster in a game and things are going to get tough, you’ve just got to ride it out and fight your way out of it,” the prop said.

“When things are going good, you’ve got to keep applying the pressure and don’t get too comfortable with where you’re at.

“During this preseason Webby has chucked us in a few situations that we’ve been uncomfortable with and our team has been getting comfortable in uncomfortable situations.”

None of the leading Australian pundits are picking the Warriors to make the top eight.

While they don’t have a squad which looks strong enough to finish in the top four, they are a well-balanced team.

The experience players like Mitch Barnett, Te Maire Martin, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Marata Niukore and Dylan Walker bring with them will be invaluable and finishing somewhere between fifth and eighth isn’t our of the question.

“We haven’t really spoken about the ladder or anything,” Fonua-Blake said.

“This preseason we stripped it right back and worried about us.

“Obviously, a top eight finish is what every team wants to achieve and we’ve really worked hard on what we can get right with ourselves, not looking at other teams or base anything off other teams.

“We want to go better than how we did last year, but a lot of that is not having to deal with the opposition we face, but the personnel we take the field with.

“Our mentality has got to be a lot stronger and off the back of what we’ve learned off Webby and what the new boys have brought to the team, we’re really confident we can turn it around this year.”

By his own admission, Fonua-Blake didn’t have as good a 2022 season as he wanted. His front row combination with Matt Lodge was outstanding at times, but when Lodge walked out of the club, Fonua-Blake wasn’t able to replicate that form with anyone else.

“I felt like I dipped a bit towards the back end of last year,” he said.

“But this year working with Tohu Harris and Mitch Barnett, they’re great leaders of the pack and I feel like I can lean on them a bit.

“Last year losing Matt Lodge in the middle of the year hurt, but now we’re going into the season with a settled team that looks like it’s going to be here for a while, I feel I don’t have to take as much on my shoulders.

“These boys were nailing it in the preseason, so I feel safe there.”

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Brayden Wiliame, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Te Maire Martin, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Mitch Barnett, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (c). Interchange: Dylan Walker, Bunty Afoa, Josh Curran, Tom Ale. Reserves: Viliame Vailea, Freddy Lussick, Ronald Volkman, Taine Tuaupiki, Ed Kosi.

Knights: Lachlan Miller, Hymel Hunt, Enari Tuala, Bradman Best, Dominic Young, Kalyn Ponga (c), Jackson Hastings; Daniel Saifiti, Jayden Brailey, Jacob Saifiti, Tyson Frizell, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Kurt Mann. Interchange: Phoenix Crossland, Adam Elliott, Jack Hetherington, Leo Thompson. Reserves: Jack Johns, Tyson Gamble, Brodie Jones, Dylan Lucas, Bailey Hodgson.