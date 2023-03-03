Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad helps Warriors start season with a bang, defeating Knights 20-12

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Warriors 20 (Ed Kosi 25 min, Bunty Afoa 29 min, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 51 min, Wayde Egan 71 min tries; Shaun Johnson 2 goals). Knights 12 (Lachlan Fitzgibbon 1 min, Hymel Hunt 45 min tries; Jackson Hastings 2 goals). HT: 10-6

On report: Adam Elliott (Knights)

Sin binned: Phoenix Crossland (Knights)

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad made a wonderful return to the Warriors on Friday night, scoring and saving tries in the 20-12 win over the Knights in Wellington.

READ MORE:

* Warriors aiming to be mentally tougher in NRL this season under Andrew Webster

* Te Maire Martin one of six off-season signings to make their Warriors NRL debuts

* New look Warriors shooting for the stars in 2023 NRL season



After spending the last four years at the Raiders, the fullback was outstanding in his team’s gritty win that showed new coach Andrew Webster has already stamped his mark at the club.

The 27-year-old was class at the back and made amends for an early error to put in a performance that was up there with the ones Roger Tuivasa-Sheck had in the No 1 jersey a couple of years ago.

This was the start of a new era for the Warriors, Webster wanted to toughen them up and get rid of the ‘same old Warriors’ mentality when it came to not being able to grind out wins.

The squad had been given an impressive overhaul, with experienced players brought in and going up against a side like the Knights, who aren’t expected to feature in the top eight this season, they were perfect opposition.

Masanori Udagawa/Photosport Bunty Afoa scored one of the Warriors’ tries in the win over the Knights.

But there were 16 other teams feeling good about themselves before they played their first game this weekend and Warriors’ optimism didn’t last long.

Nicoll-Klokstad turned over the ball in the opening minute and Lachlan Fitzgibbon then brushed through a tackle by Shaun Johnson to score the opening try.

It was a scrappy first half, played in front of 16,676 spectators, with both teams making errors and struggling to get try scoring opportunities.

But with 15 minutes of the period to Mitch Barnett made a great break up the middle, Johnson threw a peach of a pass out wide to Ed Kosi, who was a late replacement for Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, and scored in the corner.

A few minutes later the Warriors hit the lead with Bunty Afoa charging in after taking a ball from Wayde Egan at dummy half.

The Knights had back to back sets close to the Warriors’ line early in the second half and when the ball was moved to the left edge Hymel Hunt found himself with all the space he needed to score.

In the 51st minute the Warriors scored the best try of the game, with Brayden Wiliame finding some space to make a long run, then popping a pass to Nicoll-Klokstad, who still had plenty of ground to cover before reaching the try line.

Phoenix Crossland was sin binned in the 57th minute for not being square at the marker as the Warriors were under the Knights’ posts and from the next play Egan had his head slammed in a tackle and needed to go off for a HIA.

It was the fourth penalty in a row the Knights had given away inside their 10m line but they didn’t concede any points from it as on the last tackle Te Maire Martin grubbered the ball straight to Jackson Hastings.

It was then the Knights’ turn to have all the pressure and there was some outstanding goal line defence from Nicoll-Klokstad and Kosi to keep them out.

The Warriors sealed the game when Egan took on the defence from a ruck a few metres from the line and went over.

AT A GLANCE

The big moment

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad holding up Kalyn Ponga over the line in the 68th minute was incredible. Had Ponga scored it would have been hard to see the Warriors come away with the win.

Match rating

6/10: The first half was fairly unspectacular, but the game came to life in the second half as both teams had periods of intense pressure.

The big picture

The Warriors are notorious slow starters to the season, so to bag two points from their first game is a nice start, especially as they have tough away games against the Roosters and Cowboys coming up.

MVP

Second rower Jackson Ford wasn’t regarded as one of the Warriors’ big name signings and was little more than a bit part player for the Dragons. But he’s revelled in his new environment and had an outstanding debut for the club, running the ball for 149 metres and was a constant threat for the Knights defence.