First signs of Webbyball taking over at Warriors as new coach makes his mark

Andrew Webster is in his first year as a head coach in the NRL.

It might be too early to invent the term ‘Webbyball’ but the Warriors have shown enough signs to show they’re a different type of team under new coach Andrew Webster.

Their 20-12 win over the Dragons in Wellington was one built on the no-nonsense attitude Webster has brought to the club, where they’re no longer the team expected to lose when things get tight.

On Friday night they could have easily folded after failing to score from seven sets in a row close to the Knights’ line in the second half and in previous years, that's exactly what would have happened.

But they went on to defend eight sets in a row on their line, with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Ed Kosi, both making incredible try saving tackles and eventually came away with the two points.

“When Webby (Webster) came, he spoke about wanting to play for the jersey and the jersey meaning something to the individual that puts it on,” Warriors winger Marcelo Montoya said after the win.

Marcelo Montoya

“This is a proud club and the boys showed that. Under the adversity we put ourselves under, we got out of it.

“But there is still so much to work on. It’s only round one and we’ll enjoy this win, but we’ve got to get ready for next week.”

That pride in the Warriors jersey did need to be instilled again. Through no fault of the club, their three years based in Australia resulted in players representing them who felt no affinity to the Warriors and what they’re about.

Matt Lodge, Reece Walsh, Kane Evans, Dunamis Lui, Kodi Nikorima and Jack Hetherington to varying degrees, had questionable loyalty to the Warriors.

But being back in New Zealand, the club have recruited players who want to be Warriors and under Webster they’re already showing, after just one game, that they’re a team with spirit.

With Webbyball, there’s a point to everything the Warriors do. They’ll use the halves to attack more than in the past, but not just for the sake of it. They want to keep defences guessing and that means not doing what’s predictable.

On the other side of the ball, the Warriors kept their structure defending against the Knights.

Jackson Ford

Two of the new players who made their mark in Wellington were Nicoll-Klokstad and Jackson Ford and both are making the most of their opportunities at the club.

Nicoll-Klokstad was a big signing as he made an emotional return to the Warriors, but it’s worth remembering Ricky Stuart had given up on him last year at the Raiders, relegating him to reserve grade footy and going with Xavier Savage as his preferred fullback.

Second rower Jackson Ford only played five games for the Dragons last year and spent most of the past four seasons playing NSW Cup footy.

But both were outstanding against the Knights. After making an error which led to the Knights’ opening try, Nicoll-Klokstad scored a try and saved one, while Ford, who is keeping Josh Curran out of the starting team, ran for 149 metres and was a continual threat to the Knights’ line.

“We know what Charnze can do as a player,” Montoya said of the fullback.

“The work he does around the ruck in the middle there, he gets the forwards moving around and with those strong carries he’s a solid player.

“He’s someone I love playing with. I know it was only my first game playing with him, but he was unreal.

“Mistakes happen in a game. You can’t whinge about them you’ve got to flush it and move on. Otherwise, you won’t be in the moment.

“Being the class player he is, he did that well, showed his character and what he can do.”

Montoya, was also impressed with Ford on his Warriors debut.

“It’s no fluke for Jacko, he’s had a great preseason and worked his backside off to get that jersey and he’s earned it,” he said.

“His work when he’s carrying the ball, when he’s not carrying it, his defence and the way he moves, I thought he was outstanding.”

Of course, there’s an incredibly long way to go this season. Four of the Warriors’ next five games are away and we’ll get a better gauge of how good this team is after that period, but already it’s clear that this Warriors team isn’t like the one from recent years.