Warriors name unchanged team for Roosters as calf injury sidelines Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

The Warriors recover from a slow start to beat Newcastle 20-12 in their season opener in Wellington.

Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is set to miss three more games before making his first appearance of the 2023 NRL season.

Watene-Zelezniak was a late withdrawal from the side that defeated the Newcastle Knights 20-12 in Wellington on Friday night, with Edward Kosi drafted into the starting side on the right wing and delivering what was arguably his best first-grade performance.

It has since been confirmed Watene-Zelezniak, a former Kiwis captain, has torn his calf muscle – during the trial against the Melbourne Storm – and is not expected back until round five against the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks in Sydney on April 2.

Head of performance at the Warriors, Balin Cupples, said a cautious approach was being adopted in getting Watene-Zelezniak back on the field.

READ MORE:

* 'Completely unacceptable': Two security staff injured during Warriors game in Wellington

* The stunning pledge from Wayne Bennett that inspired the Dolphins' historic NRL win

* Kiwis star Jordan Rapana set for long NRL ban after big hit in Raiders' loss to Cowboys

* 'We make no apology for our policy': NRL boss backs doctors amid concussion furore

* First signs of Webbyball taking over at Warriors as new coach makes his mark



The significant blow will have been softened slightly by Kosi’s effort against the Knights, especially defensively, but the experience and speed of Watene-Zelezniak will be missed.

With Watene-Zelezniak remaining sidelined, new Warriors coach Andrew Webster has named an unchanged side for Saturday’s match against the Roosters at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

John Davidson/Photosport Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is set to be out of action with a calf injury until round five.

The only change to the Warriors' extended squad will see Bayley Sironen make a return from a knee injury, also suffered in the trial against the Storm.

Cupples confirmed Jazz Tevaga, who has not been sighted yet in 2023 following shoulder surgery over the off-season and then having his recovery further hampered due to a hernia, was not due to return for another couple of weeks. Outside back Rocco Berry is on the same timeline from his foot injury.

The Roosters, who lost their opening match of the season to expansion club the Dolphins, have injury problems of their own with former Warrior Matt Lodge suffering a facial injury on Sunday plus Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Connor Watson, Paul Momirovski, Sitili Tupouniua, Billy Smith and Angus Crichton (personal reasons) all sidelined.

But in a huge boost to the Roosters, Kiwis fullback and last year’s Golden Boot winner Joey Manu has been named to start at right centre after missing last week’s game due to a facial injury.

Warriors V Roosters: Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 5pm (NZT)

Warriors: Charnze Nicolll-Klokstad, Edward Kosi, Brayden Wiliame, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Te Maire Martin, Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Mitchell Barnett, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (captain). Interchange: (from) Dylan Walker, Bunty Afoa, Josh Curran, Tom Ale, Viliami Vailea, Freddy Lussick, Ronald Volkman, Taine Tuaupiki, Bayley Sironen.

Roosters: James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Joey Manu, Jaxson Paulo, Luke Keary, Sam Walker, Lindsay Collins, Brandon Smith, Fletcher Baker, Egan Butcher, Nat Butcher, Victor Radley. Interchange: (from) Jake Turpin, Drew Hutchison, Naufahu Whyte, Terrell May, Corey Allan, Ben Thomas, Sandon Smith, Siua Wong, Elie El-Zakham.

Referee: Adam Gee