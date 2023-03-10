Truer test of Warriors' NRL prospects comes against Roosters in Sydney

Mitch Barnett is one of the new faces at the Warriors this season.

NRL, round two: Roosters v Warriors. Where: Allianz Stadium, Sydney. When: Saturday, March 11, 5pm (NZT). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 4.45pm

The Warriors may have picked up a nice 20-12 round one win over the Knights last weekend, but a better test comes on Saturday when they take on the Roosters in Sydney.

The Roosters have won their last six games against the Warriors and you have to go back to March 31, 2018 for the last time the Auckland based club defeated the Tricolours, with Mason Lino scoring 18 points in the 30-6 victory at Allianz Stadium.

Only three times previously have the Warriors won their first two games in a season, so a good indicator of how good they’ll be this season will come on Saturday, because even though the Roosters suffered a surprise loss to the Dolphins last week, they’re still expected to finish far higher up the ladder than the Knights.

READ MORE:

* Warriors name unchanged team for Roosters as calf injury sidelines Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

* Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad helps Warriors start season with a bang, defeating Knights 20-12

* Warriors aiming to be mentally tougher in NRL this season under Andrew Webster



“Not taking anything away from the Knights, but the challenge is can you do it week in, week out,” Warriors prop Mitch Barnett said.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Brandon Smith and the Roosters suffered a surprise loss to the Dolphins last weekend.

“Anyone can turn up on the day and get a win, we want to stack wins up. Back to back, three in a row, that type of thing.

“The best way of doing that is not getting ahead of yourself and focusing on the challenge in hand. That’s the Roosters this weekend, it’s a big task and we’re up for it.”

The Roosters are still without Kiwis enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, who remains out with a back injury and former Warrior Matt Lodge has joined him on the sidelines with a facial fracture.

But Roosters coach Trent Robinson has been able to welcome back last year’s Golden Boot winner Joey Manu and he’s sure to test a Warriors defence that stood up pretty well from a Knights second half onslaught in Wellington.

What was also pleasing from a Warriors point of view last weekend was how well the seven players who’d joined the club over the off-season fitted in and Barnett says he hopes that was just the start.

“We’ve got a lot more improvement,” he said.

“That was our first run together, so for a fairly new side it was positive signs.

“But watching the video, there are a lot of things we need to get better at ASAP if we want to put a good performance in this weekend.

“We’ve been out there ripping into training and hopefully we can transfer that.”

Barnett has been slotted in as a middle forward at the Warriors, taking on a similar role to the one Lodge had at the club.

When Jazz Tevaga returns to the team from his shoulder injury, which could be next weekend as he’s in the NSW Cup side on Saturday, it will result in a mix up of the 17, but the 27-year-old will probably go to the interchange bench, rather than start in the No 10 jersey and Barnett moving to an edge.

Although Barnett prefers to play in the second row, he’s content to go where Andrew Webster wants him.

“Wherever the team needs me at the moment,” he said.

“I’ve been quite open in the past about saying I like playing on the edge.

“But I’m happy playing in the middle. Webby (Andrew Webster) has given me a role to do and I’m enjoying the opportunity to try to master it.

“I don’t see myself moving from there any time soon and as long as we’re stacking up points and winning games I’m happy.”

AT A GLANCE

Roosters: James Tedesco (c), Daniel Tupou, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Joseph Manu, Jaxon Paulo, Luke Keary; Sam Walker; Lindsay Collins, Brandon Smith, Fletcher Baker, Egan Butcher, Nat Butcher, Victor Radley. Interchange: Jake Turpin, Drew Hutchinson, Naufahu Whyte, Terrell May. Reserves: Corey Allan, Ben Thomas, Sandon Smith, Siua Wong, Elie El-Zakham.

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Edward Kosi, Brayden Wiliame, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Te Maire Martin, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Mitch Barnett, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (c). Interchange: Dylan Walker, Bunty Afoa, Josh Curran, Tom Ale. Reserves: Viliame Vailea, Freddy Lussick, Ronald Volkman, Taine Tuaupiki, Bayley Sironen.

Referee: Adam Gee