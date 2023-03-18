Warriors beat Cowboys 26-12 to win first game in Australia since April 2022

At Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville: Cowboys 12 (Tom Chester 4 min, Reece Robson 13 min tries; Valentine Holmes 2 goals). Warriors 26 (Wayde Egan 8 min, Marcelo Montoya 28 min, Jazz Tevaga 33 min, Ed Kosi 47 min tries, Shaun Johnson 3 goals). HT: 12-16

On report: Marata Niukore (Warriors), Gehamat Shibasaki (Cowboys)

Marcelo Montoya scored two tries as the Warriors won their first game on Australian soil in 11 months, defeating the Cowboys 26-12 in Townsville on Saturday.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Marcelo Montoya had one of his best ever games for the Warriors on Saturday night.

The inability to win on the other side of the Tasman was one of the issues that held the Warriors back last year, particularly in the last few months of the season, when they were inspired to play in front of their fans at Mt Smart Stadium but looked disinterested when playing away.

But new Warriors coach Andrew Webster has instilled a new attitude at the club and guided them towards two more valuable points as they’ve got through a tricky opening three weeks, without any games at Mt Smart Stadium.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Adam Pompey was part of a Warriors side that has ended the almost one-year winless streak in Australia.

The win is also the first time since 2018 that the Warriors have won in Townsville.

Centre Viliame Vailea was announced as a late change to the Warriors team, replacing Brayden Wiliame, who was out with a calf problem.

But even though Wiliame joined an ever growing injury list at the Warriors, they’re showing they have plenty of depth.

However, the Warriors are becoming a club that specialises in starting poorly and after giving up a penalty after a few minutes, the Cowboys marched down field and Tom Chester pounced on a bouncing ball over the goal line to score.

Despite the slow starts, the Warriors have also shown they can fight their way back into games this year and that’s just what happened when Addin Fonua-Blake charged through the Cowboys defence, then produced a superb offload to Wayde Egan to give the hooker his third try of the season.

The opposite hooker Reece Robson put the Cowboys back in front a few minutes later, but with 12 minutes in the half to go, Montoya snuck in for a Warriors try just before space on the left wing completely closed.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Reece Robson scored the Cowboys’ second try against the Warriors in Townsville.

Five minutes later Jazz Tevaga, who was playing his first NRL game since early August, made an outstanding solo run through the Cowboys defence to put the Warriors in front for the first time.

The second half began with the Cowboys having the early pressure, but the Warriors defence stood up to the challenge and when they got down the other end of the field Adam Pompey marched over the top of Valentine Holmes then flicked the ball to Ed Kosi for the try.

Montoya stretched the lead further with a superman try in the 55th minute, but there was still plenty for the Warriors to get through, especially as Mitch Barnett went off with an injury and Egan for what like concussion as he came out the loser in a collision with Jason Taumalolo.

However, the Warriors defence stood up to whatever was thrown at them, while the Cowboys were also guilty of making costly mistakes.

It may still be early in the season, but with two wins from three games, there’s enough footy already been played to show that this year’s Warriors team is one to get excited about.

AT A GLANCE

The big moment

Ed Kosi’s try early in the second half was crucial, coming straight after the Warriors were defending on their goal line. It set the tone for the half for both how the Warriors and Cowboys would play out the rest of the game.

Match rating

8/10: Plenty of nice tries were scored by the Warriors, with Shaun Johnson and Te Maire Martin having their best game together yet.

The big picture

With the way the Warriors are playing under Webster, all the old expectations about the team capitulating, blowing leads and coughing up tries from errors are starting to disappear.

MVP

Montoya had one of his best ever games in a Warriors jersey. He doesn’t get the acclaim other wingers do, but his speed, strength and footy knowledge are proving invaluable.