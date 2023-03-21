Warriors call up Freddy Lussick to play hooker against Bulldogs

Freddy Lussick will play his first NRL game of the season on Sunday.

Freddy Lussick will be the starting hooker for the Warriors on Sunday, replacing Wayde Egan, who misses the game under the NRL’s concussion protocol.

The 22-year-old Lussick will be making his first NRL appearance of the season, but the former Rooster ran out for them 11 times last year and has shown he’s more than capable of playing at this level.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Jackson Ford, who both missed the 26-12 win over the Cowboys last Saturday night because of concussion issues, return to the Warriors team, with fullback Taine Tuaupiki dropping to the reserve grade team, although he has been named on the extended bench, along with Josh Curran.

Second rower, Ford, has been one of the surprise signings for the Warriors this year, having an outstanding debut against Wests Tigers in Wellington.

Ford comes into the team for Mitch Barnett, who is out with a neck injury picked up in Townsville, which required him to make a trip to the hospital before flying back with the rest of the team.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is back in the Warriors team for thier first game at Mt Smart Stadium this season.

A big crowd is expected at Mt Smart Stadium for the 4pm kick-off, even though it clashes with the Blues’ game against the Western Force at Eden Park.

But the way the Warriors have started this year under Andrew Webster has rejuvenated enthusiasm in the NRL club and fans will also get the opportunity to watch the Warriors’ SG Ball and NSW Cup teams earlier in the day.

Like the Warriors, the Bulldogs have got off to a good start to the season, under the coaching of Cameron Ciraldo, who like Webster was an assistant under Ivan Cleary at the Panthers last season.

The Warriors and Bulldogs have both begun the season with two wins and a loss and whichever team wins on Sunday is likely to have a place in the top four on the ladder.

Meanwhile, Stuff understands the Warriors won’t be chasing Leeds hooker Kruise Leeming, who has walked out of the Super League club to find himself a deal in the NRL.

With Egan and Lussick, plus Jazz Tevaga, Dylan Walker and Bayley Sironen able to fill in at dummy half, there’s no need at the club for another No 9.

AT A GLANCE

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Edward Kosi, Viliame Vailea, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Te Maire Martin, Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake, Freddy Lussick, Bunty Afoa, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (c). Interchange: Dylan Walker, Bayley Sironen, Jazz Tevaga, Tom Ale. Reserves: Josh Curran, Taine Tuaupiki, Ronald Volkman, Rocco Berry, Demitric Sifakula.