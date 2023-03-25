Warriors' Dylan Walker chose to penalise himself after poor performance

Dylan Walker typifies the new attitude at the Warriors this season.

NRL Warriors v Bulldogs Where: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. When: Sunday, March 26, 4pm. Coverage: Live Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 4.45pm

When Warriors utility Dylan Walker felt he had a bad game against the Roosters two weeks ago, he didn’t wait to get told as much by Andrew Webster, he decided to dish out punishment, to himself.

The 28-year-old, who signed to the Warriors from the Sea Eagles over the off-season, put himself through extra laps of a footy field, because he felt he deserved be disciplined.

Walker backed that up with a superb performance in the 26-12 win over the Cowboys last weekend and he’ll be looking to do the same on Sunday when the Warriors play their first game at Mt Smart Stadium this season, against the Bulldogs.

READ MORE:

* Josh Curran playing for Warriors reserve grade team to work on parts of his game

* Warriors call up Freddy Lussick to play hooker against Bulldogs

* Rugby league great John Sattler mourned after starring in six grand finals



The fact that Walker took it into his own hands to be punished says plenty, not only about him and his commitment to the Warriors, but also to the culture at the club under Andrew Webster.

With the Warriors having two wins and a loss so far this season, excitement levels are high, which should result in a huge crowd turning up on Sunday, with 18,000 tickets sold by Friday evening. But Walker says it’s crucial the players don’t get carried away.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Dylan Walker says he’s happy to play the role in the team Andrew Webster has set out for him.

“It’s always hard, people are going to pump your tyres up when you’re playing well,” Walker said.

“You’ve got to celebrate the good and you’ve got to learn from the bad stuff and I think that’s a great mindset for us to have.

“Everyone wants you to feel bad about yourself, but if you let that emotion out, you can truly be yourself, myself included.

“Two weeks ago when we played the Roosters, I played s…, I let it out,” he added.

“I did a few penalties by myself, to try to get myself back and clear my head. But it’s the great culture we’re building around what Webby has brought over.”

Walker said he made himself do extra fitness work as a punishment.

“I was filthy at myself,” he said.

“So I just wanted to go out there and run, clear the head and make sure I was ready to play against the Cowboys.”

Walker was a key signing for the Warriors this season, after seven impressive years with Manly. But he didn’t feel that warranted him having a big ego and he was happy to do whatever Webster wanted him to do.

“Webby (Webster) has been open and honest with me,” Walker said.

“As soon as I came over here he wanted me to play exactly the same role I had at Manly and I enjoy that.

“The week before when we played the Roosters I had a shocker and I put a lot of blame on myself, just because I know I can be better.

“Last weekend I was lucky enough to be put into positions from our halves and other people in the team and I could fulfil that role of being the link player, putting Jazz (Tevaga) over the line. I wish someone could do that for me!” He joked.

“I enjoy that role and think it’s a crucial part of the game now where you have impact off the bench.

“My role is quite simple, it’s how I’ve always played, to try to be fast over the ad line.”

Walker’s previous coach was Des Hasler at the Sea Eagles. Hasler’s a unique character and they’ll never be anyone like him in the NRL again.

Over the years, Walker has worked with all sorts of coaches and he says he’s been impressed with how Webster operates.

“Webby has got a really good blend of being your mate, but also telling you to pull your finger out,” Walker said.

“I like to have a good time and I’m probably a bit of a joker here and there. But when it’s go time, it’s go time.

“I’ve always felt serious about that and Webby likes to have a laugh and joke around, but also, when it’s go time, it’s go time and it’s serious.

"His detail around certain little things around the game is pretty cool,” he added.

“It was refreshing when I first got here. I thought I knew everything, but how he looks at the game is completely different and he’s opened up that perspective for all of us to really understand it.

“It’s a simple game plan, it’s not too extraordinary for us to understand, it’s refreshing to see how simple a game plan can be and when we execute it and get it right, which we’ve done in patches, we can really apply pressure on teams and make it easy on ourselves.”

AT A GLANCE

Warriors v Bulldogs

Where: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

When: Sunday, March 26, 4pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 4

Referee: Peter Gough

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Edward Kosi, Viliame Vailea, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Te Maire Martin, Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake, Freddy Lussick, Bunty Afoa, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (c). Interchange: Dylan Walker, Bayley Sironen, Jazz Tevaga, Tom Ale. Reserves: Josh Curran, Taine Tuaupiki, Ronald Volkman, Rocco Berry, Demitric Sifakula.

Bulldogs: Hayze Perham, Jacob Kiraz, Jake Averillo, Paul Alameti, Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton (c), Kyle Flanagan; Max King, Reed Mahoney, Ryan Sutton, Viliame Kikau, Jacob Preston, Raymond Faitala-Mariner. Interchange: Jayden Okunbor, Corey Waddell, Jayden Tanner, Fa’amanu Brown. Reserves: Brandon Burns, Josh Reynolds, Karl Oloapu, Jackson Topine, Kurtis Morrin.