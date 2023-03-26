Late bloomer Ed Kosi making up for lost time at Warriors

Ed Kosi’s passion for rugby league was his driving force to make it into the NRL.

Because of Covid, the Warriors, who play the Bulldogs on Sunday, haven’t been much of a development club over the last few years.

Last season Ronald Volkman, who came up through the Roosters system, was the only player to make his NRL debut in a Warriors jersey, which demonstrates how badly the club’s pathways programme was hit by three years stuck in Australia.

But one player who managed to come through that tough period for the club to establish himself in the NRL is winger Ed Kosi, even though his story isn’t straight forward.

The 24-year-old was given a new contract by the club last week to keep him at the Warriors until the end of the 2025 season and it’s a testament to the hard work put in by him and his never-give-up attitude that’s taken him this far in the game.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Ed Kosi scoring a spectacular trying in the corner during the Warriors’ round one win against the Knights.

“The thing about Ed is how hard he’s worked for his opportunity. His preseason he was unbelievable,” Warriors coach Andrew Webster said of Kosi.

“He’s been really focussed and I like how Ed has come back from some adversity and shown us what he can do.

“He’s a really strong carrier in the backfield which is really exciting and I like how Ed tries to stop tries, as well as trying to score them. That’s what we’re trying to do here, stop them as well.”

Kosi admits he’s been something of a late developer in footy and there were times when he wasn’t sure if he’d make it to the the NRL, but he was always driven by his passion for the code.

“It’s always been league,” Kosi said.

“I went to school at De La Salle College, which is a big rugby union school and there was no rugby league when I was there.

“So it was always club footy for my junior club, Mangere East, and that’s where I played most of my rugby league coming through, before I came through the juniors system at the Warriors.”

Even though he went to a strong rugby union school, Kosi never got pushed towards playing for the first XV, but he admits he wasn’t a stand out footy player at that age.

“I was a slow bloomer,” he said.

“When I was younger and coming through school, it wasn’t like ‘wow, here comes Ed Kosi’, I had to work my way up.

“Through high school I didn’t think about joining the first XV or anything like that, I loved rugby league and that’s why I stuck with playing my junior footy at Mangere East.”

Coming through at the Warriors during the Covid years, Kosi had to get game time playing for the Redcliffe Dolphins in the Queensland Cup, rather than with a Warriors team in the NSW Cup.

That meant playing for coaches who didn’t know him on the weekends and training with the Warriors squad during the week. However, for the first year the Warriors were based in Australia, Kosi was kept behind in Auckland.

“It was quite tough,” he acknowledges.

“In the 2020 season I didn’t go over with the Warriors to Australia, which was the first time they were in the bubble. Because of that it held me back a bit in terms of my development.

“At the start of the 2021 season I was based over there and had to work my way up behind the senior players that were there in my position. So I learnt my trade behind those boys.”

But before he joined up with the Warriors squad in Australia in 2021, he admits he wasn’t sure if he’d achieve his dream of being a professional footy player.

“There was that kind of thought. Like when I was going to head over for preseason in 2021,” he said.

“Before that, I was working nightshifts with my brothers and there were thoughts of self doubt, like would I be able to make it at the NRL level?

“But I always backed myself to get to that level and sitting here now in the position I’m in, I’m happy that I put the work in to be able to say I’ve played first grade.”

As a winger, Kosi has that rare blend of pace and power. He can score the spectacular diving tries in the corner, as well as smash his way through defences.

“I’m not a Josh Addo-Carr or anything like that,” he laughed.

“But I like to think I’ve got a good carry and I have a bit of size, which is something a lot of wingers don’t have.

“So I use my size to my advantage, with this big body I have, I try to plough over people!”

