Incredible start to season continues for Warriors with comeback win over Bulldogs

At Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland: Warriors 16 (Viliame Vailea 27 min, Marcelo Montoya 55 min, Shaun Johnson tries; Johnson 2 goals). Bulldogs 14 (Jacob Kiraz 2 min, Josh Addo-Carr 44 min tries; Matt Burton 3 goals). HT: 6-8

This year’s remarkable turnaround at the Warriors has continued with a gutsy comeback 16-14 win over the Bulldogs at Mt Smart Stadium on Sunday.

Despite a number of tough calls that went against them, the Warriors kept their composure to win their third game of the season and make this the best start to a campaign since 2018.

Webbyball, really is a thing as this Warriors team is a different outfit altogether under Andrew Webster, both in how they play and their mental resilience.

The Warriors had been known in the past as a team that tends to fade in games, but they finished the stronger in this contest, not only in the way they were able to create opportunities, but defend with incredible determination.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Tohu Harris and Matt Burton clash during a physical and tight game at Mt Smart Stadium.

The Warriors bandwagon was already getting full before, but there will be plenty more fair-weathered fans jumping on it and wanting a part of what 18,595 people witnessed and enjoyed on Sunday.

The Warriors did miss prop Mitch Barnett and the big impact he can make up the middle of the field.

For most of the game, the Warriors did struggle to make a lot of ground their and when the ball was moved to the edges, the Bulldogs generally marked up well.

There has been plenty that’s gone well for the Warriors this season, but the starts of games isn’t one of those things and that continued against the Bulldogs, with Jake Averillo bumping off a Marcelo Montoya tackle then passing the ball for winger Jacob Kiraz to score in the right corner after two minutes.

Burton kicked a penalty in the eighth minute after the Warriors unsuccessfully used their captain’s challenge, claiming Shaun Johnson didn’t interfere with Viliame Kikau’s play the ball.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad managaes to use his pace to get out of a tackle.

The Warriors had a couple of back to back sets close to the Bulldogs’ line soon after, but weren’t able to get into a try scoring position, with the attack too lateral.

But 13 minutes before the break the Warriors finally got on the board as centre Viliame Vailea hit a rapidly closing gap between two defenders, then fended of another player to score.

At the end of the first half, Tohu Harris went down with a knee injury and limped into the changing shed after everyone else and having lost Marata Niukora for a HIA just before, the Warriors were looking pretty banged up.

Thankfully for the Warriors though Niukore passed his HIA and Harris run out for the second half, but with his knee heavily strapped.

Five minutes into the second half and close to the line, it looked as though Kikau stripped the ball from Adam Pompey as the second player in the tackle, but again the bunker went against the Warriors, with the ruling being that the centre lost the ball.

Straight after, the fastest player in the NRL, Josh Addo-Carr, got the ball on the Bulldogs’ 10m line, burst around Ed Kosi and there was no stopping him after that.

Harris conceded that his knee injury was too severe early in the second half and withdrew from the game.

But the Warriors weren’t giving up and their pressure was rewarded with a try to Marcelo Montoya in the 55th minute as they finally created an overlap out wide.

With 14 minutes to go, Johnson turned back the clock by scoring a try out of nothing, going in under the posts.

The Warriors then showed their strength at the other end of the field, defending back to back sets on their line and after that they held their nerve to record the win.

AT A GLANCE

The big moment

Tohu Harris’s knee injury at the end of the first half was a tough loss for the Warriors to swallow. Courageously he tried to battle on, before succumbing to the obvious. Warriors fans should be hoping he’s not out for too long.

Match rating

8/10: A crowd of 19,000 helped create a wonderful atmosphere and with nice tries and controversial moments

The big picture

The Warriors have away games against the Sharks and Knights coming up as they finish off a tough start to the season when they’re rarely in Auckland. They’ll need to win at least one of these games to stay towards the top of the ladder

MVP

Shaun Johnson had a mixed game and his kicking wasn’t always as accurate as it should have been, but when it mattered most he stood up to create a match-winning try.