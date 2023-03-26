It's all about the resilience at Warriors as Andrew Webster praises comeback

It’s the R word that gets used more than any other about the Warriors by their coach Andrew Webster at the moment. And that R word is resilience.

The 16-14 win over the Bulldogs at Mt Smart Stadium on Sunday showed what this new look Warriors team is all about and when Shaun Johnson scored his match winner to put the Warriors in front for the first time in the 66th minute, the roof would have come off Mt Smart Stadium, if it had one.

But it was another slow start from the Warriors and with Webster always looking for improvement, there are things he’ll be wanting to work on before Sunday’s game against the Sharks.

“It’s a mixed bag really,” Webster said.

“I’m really happy with the resilience to dig it out of that 8-0 start, we’re certainly not getting those right at the moment.

“It’s like they almost want that to happen so they get a bit of blood in the water or something.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Shaun Johnson celebrates his match winning try against the Bulldogs.

“We know how to make it hard for ourselves at the start, but I’m super proud with the way they fought their way back, kept their composure.

“I was saying to the boys, it’s certainly becoming our identity that we don’t lose our cool, we know what’s next and we know what’s important.

"We get back to playing our game and slowly it will work itself out.”

After the try Johnson created out of nothing to put his team in front, the Warriors then had to defend back to back sets on their line, which they successfully did and Webster takes as much pleasure out of watching that, as he does of Johnson’s try.

“The resilience on our try line has been really pleasing,” he said.

“I think we’ve got to sort it out at the start, we’re letting a couple in early.

“But once we get in a rhythm I feel comfortable on our try line the whole game. "They had a long-range try off a scrum and obviously that first try their right centre scored (Jacob Kiraz).

“But I’m super proud of the way they’re defending their try line. There’s a bit of co-ordination to it too, it’s not just spirit. There is spirit, but there is detail as to why they’re getting that right, their spacings and where they stand.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Marata Niukore hits the Bulldogs line hard in the Warriors’ win on Sunday.

“They should be proud of themselves for that, but I’m also excited that Shaun scored that try, because I thought he owned the moments today.

“Defensively he was great, he took the moments and won us the game.”

As well as the try scored by Johnson, Webster says he’s making a big impact in other parts of the game.

“The biggest thing about Shaun at the moment is that his toughness is what’s most important for us,” he said.

“The way he’s tackling, the way he handled (Viliame) Kikau today was unbelievable.

“His kicking game was the difference and that try. But I’m going to say it was a team effort still, because we give Shaun that opportunity to do that.

"I’m super proud of how tough he was, but our forwards gave him an opportunity to win us the game there.”

Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo, who like Webster was an assistant at the Panthers last year, praised the work his former colleague has done at the Warriors. He also put the outcome of this game down to Johnson.

“They’re an improved footy team,” Ciraldo said.

“They’re gritty as well, there is a resilience to them and I thought both sides were really good today and it was a good game.

“It was a high quality game, a good atmosphere and I think both teams will be better for the experience.

“They’re definitely a much improved footy team. Shaun Johnson is playing some really good footy and he was the difference today.

“His control over the game, the try he scored at the end, I thought he was outstanding.

“Whatever they’re doing with him is working and good luck to them.

“Both teams are still learning, we’re four weeks into a new season and new systems. I’m happy with where we’re at, but we’re learning lessons on the run here and as long we keep getting better every week, I’ll be happy.”