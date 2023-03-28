Warriors changing perceptions with bright start, but lose key player for Sharks game

Fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has been one of a number of signings that’s made a big impact at the Warriors this season.

Warriors forward Jazz Tevaga feels the team are changing the narrative of what the club is all about.

Comments like ‘same old Warriors’ and jokes about ‘it’ll be their season next year’ often get thrown around about the NRL club.

But with the way they’ve started this season, they’ve already shown they’re changing their identity under Andrew Webster’s coaching.

It’s not just because they’ve had three wins from four games, but it’s the manner in which they’re playing that’s improved and to go like this for a month shows the shift isn’t temporary.

“With every game we’re changing the narrative of the Warriors of the past, I’m talking about the last couple of years,” Tevaga said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Fans have flocked back to Mt Smart Stadium to watch the Warriors.

“But you can see it, it’s evident in our defence. We let 20 points in against the Roosters, but for every other game it’s been under 20.

“So the evidence is there and we’re feeling really comfortable there on the line.”

Last Sunday’s 16-14 win over the Bulldogs had a festival feel to it, as a crowd of 18,595 came out to watch the high quality game and while they enjoyed the finish, it was another poor start as for fourth week in a row they conceded the first try.

“We started off pretty poorly. I think that’s been a common trend with us the last couple of weeks,” Tevaga said.

“But our defence is pretty resilient nowadays and we hung in there and got ourselves back in the game.”

Webster knows their slow starts have been an issue and he’s put work into fixing the problem. He hasn’t yet come up with a solution, but there will be more emphasis on it ahead of Sunday’s game against the Sharks.

“We’re definitely going to have another crack at making sure we get it right this week,” Webster said.

“I get nervous about talking about it forever, because then it becomes a thing we always do. We’ll work it out this week.”

While the starts have been slow, the Warriors have been able to go up a gear when Tevaga and Dylan Walker, now nicknamed the ‘Bald Brothers’, come onto the field and both players are content with the impact role they’ve been given.

"I think Webby has got our bench pretty spot on,” Tevaga said.

"Me and Dylan come on and add another level of energy. I think our combination off the bench is working for us.”

Shaun Johnson will be pivotal again when he goes up against his old club on Sunday, as the 32-year-old is going through one of his most consistent starts to a season ever in a Warriors jersey.

“If Shaun plays well, we play well,” Tevaga said.

“I told him before the game that I thought he was going to score a try. I should have put some money on it!

“But Shaun has had a great start to the season. He had the best preseason I’ve ever seen from him.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Te Maire Martin is unavailable to play against the Sharks on Sunday.

“I feel like he’s got a chip on his shoulder and he wants it really bad this year.”

Meanwhile, Wayde Egan comes back into the Warriors team for the Sharks game, replacing Freddy Lussick.

Egan was forced to miss the win over the Bulldogs, because of the NRL’s new concussion protocols, but the hooker has passed all the required tests and is available this weekend.

But it’s because of these new protocols that five-eighth Te Maire Martin is forced to sit out the Sharks game.

Martin left the field for a HIA towards the end of the win over the Bulldogs and he hasn’t passed the protocols to enable him to head to the Shires.

In his place comes Ronald Volkman, who’ll be making his first appearance in the NRL this year.

Tohu Harris, who missed most of the second half on Sunday because of a knee injury, has been named in the starting team. But Mitch Barnett is still absent due to the neck injury picked up against the Cowboys in round three.

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Edward Kosi, Viliame Vailea, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Ronald Volkman, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Bunty Afoa, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (c). Interchange: Dylan Walker, Bayley Sironen, Jazz Tevaga, Tom Ale. Reserves: Josh Curran, Taine Tuaupiki, Freddy Lussick, Rocco Berry, Demitric Sifakula.