Where does 2023 rank for the Warriors' best-ever start to an NRL season?

The Warriors recover from 20-0 down to stun the Sharks 32-30 in an epic NRL comeback in Sydney.

ANALYSIS: Having pulled off one of their most remarkable victories of all-time, the Warriors have at the same time achieved something they have only once before accomplished in the last 20 years.

The epic triumph over the Sharks in Sydney on Sunday night, when they came from 20-0 down to prevail 32-30, made it a fourth win from five starts for the Kiwi club in 2023.

New coach Andrew Webster is clearly having a huge impact, the former Warriors assistant who then worked under former Warriors coach Ivan Cleary at the Tigers and Panthers having instilled real belief in the historically inconsistent outfit.

So up and down have the Warriors been in the past, that through their previous 28 years in the NRL (and associated former competitions) they have only twice not lost more than one of their opening five games of a season.

Only once in their history have the Auckland-based side gone 5-0 to start a campaign. And that was the last time they made the playoffs, in 2018.

That year, Stephen Kearney’s second at the helm, they opened with a 32-20 win over the Rabbitohs in Perth, backed it up with a 20-8 victory over the Titans at Mt Smart Stadium, then went on to pip the Raiders 20-19 in Canberra, down eventual premiers the Roosters 30-8 in Sydney, and defeat the Cowboys 22-12 at Mt Smart, before the streak came to an end on their home turf the following week in a 27-18 loss to the Broncos.

David Neilson/Photosport The Warriors secured a remarkable come-from-behind win over the Sharks in Sydney on Sunday.

Now this is just the second time the Warriors have gone 4-1 out of the blocks. The previous occasion was in 2003, when, in Daniel Anderson’s third year in charge, they backed up their maiden grand final appearance with a trip to the preliminary finals.

That started with a 36-26 home loss to the Knights at the then Ericsson Stadium, but was followed by a 24-20 win there over the Bulldogs, a 20-16 victory over the Sea Eagles in Sydney, a 38-16 success over the Rabbitohs back at Ericsson, then a memorable 32-12 triumph over the Broncos in Brisbane.

So, after this year beating the Knights 20-12 in Wellington, losing by the same scoreline to the Roosters in Sydney, downing the Cowboys 26-12 in Townsville, getting past the Bulldogs 16-14 at Mt Smart and now pulling off the huge comeback on the road against the Sharks, it certainly bodes well for a return to finals footy – somewhere the Warriors have been just once in the past 11 years.

Warriors’ season starts through their first five games:

5-0: One time: 2018 (finished 8th of 16 teams, lost in first round of playoffs)

4-1: Two times: 2023, 2003 (finished 6th of 15, lost in preliminary final)

3-2: Five times: 2010 (5th of 16, lost in first week of playoffs), 2008 (8th of 16, lost in preliminary final), 2007 (4th of 16, lost in second week of playoffs), 2002 (1st of 15, lost in grand final), 1996 (11th of 20)

2-3: 17 times: 2022 (15th of 16), 2021 (12th of 16), 2020 (10th of 16), 2019 (13th of 16), 2017 (13th of 16), 2016 (10th of 16), 2015 (13th of 16), 2014 (9th of 16), 2012 (14th of 16), 2011 (6th of 16, lost in grand final), 2009 (14th of 16), 2006 (10th of 15), 2005 (11th of 15), 2001 (8th of 14, lost in first week of playoffs), 1999 (11th of 17), 1998 (15th of 20), 1997 (7th of 10).

1-1(draw)-3: One time: 2000 (13th of 14)

1-4: Three times: 2013 (11th of 16), 2004 (14th of 15), 1995 (10th of 20)

0-5: Zero times: Remarkably, for all their struggles, the Warriors have never started a season with five losses.

Can they make it four on the trot?

The Warriors will look to make it four wins in a row this weekend.

In a quirk of the draw, their next two games come against sides they have already faced, and beaten, with the Knights next up in Newcastle on Easter Sunday then the Cowboys at Mt Smart the following Saturday.

The Warriors have managed to go on a four-game win streak in 14 of their 28 seasons, and on eight occasions have also won their next game.

But just twice have they notched more than five-in-a-row. That was in their maiden season in 1995, where they managed six, and in that wonderful minor-premiership-winning 2002 year, where they recorded eight.

Most wins in a row for Warriors in a season:

8: 2002

6: 1995

5: 2018, 2013, 2011, 2010, 2003 (twice), 1997

4: 2011, 2008 (twice), 2006 (twice), 2001, 1999, 1996

The Warriors will be doing extremely well to match that record of eight this year, as after the next fortnight comes a massively testing three weeks, with the Storm (in Melbourne on Anzac Day), followed by the Roosters (at Mt Smart), then two-time defending premiers the Panthers (in Brisbane during the Magic Round).

But as they showed on Sunday evening, the Warriors are seemingly capable of anything this year.