Te Maire Martin back for Warriors to partner Shaun Johnson in halves against Knights

NRL Knights v Warriors Where: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle. When: Sunday, April 9, 8.15pm. Coverage: Live Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 5.45pm

Te Maire Martin is back in the Warriors team for Sunday’s game against the Knights in Newcastle, while Bayley Sironen has got the nod to replace Marata Niukore in the second row.

Martin was forced to sit out last weekend’s dramatic 32-30 win over the Sharks due to failing a HIA towards the end of the game against the Bulldogs the previous week.

Due to the NRL’s new concussion protocols, Martin was forced to stand down for 11 days and take further tests.

He has got over all of those hurdles and will partner Shaun Johnson in the halves. Johnson wore a moonboot on his flight back from Sydney on Monday, due to a corked calf, but this was just precautionary.

Marata Niukore has become the first Warriors player suspended this season, taking the early guilty plea for a hip-drop tackle charge last weekend and replacing him in the starting team is Sironen.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Shaun Johnson kicked a penalty at the end of the game agaisnt the Sharks to move the Warriors up to second on the ladder.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster could have gone with Josh Curran, who made such a big impact in Cronulla, scoring a try and earning the penalty which allowed Johnson to kick the winning penalty, however Curran is on the interchange bench.

There is the possibility Dallin Watene-Zelezniak could make his first appearance for the Warriors this season on Sunday as he has been named among the reserves.

The former Kiwis captain has been battling a calf injury since the start of the season, with his inclusion in the squad, Webster must feel he’s close to being ready to play.

If Watene-Zelezniak is in the 13, Webster will have to make the tricky call of dropping either Ed Kosi or Marcelo Montoya, although there is the possibility that Montoya gets moved to centre.

The Warriors will go into round six in second place on the ladder, the highest they’ve been at this stage of the season since 2018, when they won their first five games of the campaign.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images NRL great Cooper Cronk says Shaun Johnson is doing things on a footy field he hasn’t seen from him in a long time.

The Warriors’ impressive start to the season hasn’t just raised attention in New Zealand. In Australia the impact Andrew Webster has made at the club and Johnson’s form have also resulted in praise.

On Monday night’s NRL360 former Kangaroo and Storm great Cooper Cronk said Webster had changed what the club was previously known for.

“I’ve got to tip my cap to him, he’s done a tremendous job. Webster has reshaped the Warriors’ image or brand,” Cronk said.

“We traditionally think of the Warriors as when they’re on, they’re red-hot, when they’re not they’re poor. They are an offloading team and quite risk versus reward.

“But their fundamentals are good, they don’t offload, they have a high completion rate and they fought [back from being] down 20-0 at the weekend.

“The thing with Shaun Johnson is he’s always had top shelf skill, but he’s actually putting together all the game management pieces at the moment and that’s something we haven’t seen from Shaun in a long time.

“I hope it continues on, because he’s done a tremendous job.”

AT A GLANCE

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Edward Kosi, Viliame Vailea, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Te Maire Martin, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Bunty Afoa, Jackson Ford, Bayley Sironen, Tohu Harris (c). Interchange: Dylan Walker, Josh Curran, Jazz Tevaga, Tom Ale. Reserves: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Taine Tuaupiki, Freddy Lussick, Ronald Volkman, Demitric Sifakula.