Warriors' Shaun Johnson wears moonboot on return flight to New Zealand

Shaun Johnson kicked a penalty at the end of the game agaisnt the Sharks to move the Warriors up to second on the ladder.

Shaun Johnson was filmed wearing a moonboot as he left Sydney Airport on Monday, but the star halfback said it was just precautionary.

Johnson, who nailed the last minute penalty in the Warriors’ incredible 32-30 win over the Sharks on Sunday night, has been outstanding this season, with some pundits saying 32-year-old’s form has been reminiscent of the last few years of Benji Marshall’s career.

However, Warriors fans would have been worried seeing images of him wearing a moonboot, just six days before the game against the Knights in Newcastle.

Asked about why he had the moonboot on, Johnson told reporters at Sydney Airport he was doing so on medical advice, but wasn’t concerned.

"Nah, nah, it's just precautionary," Johnson said."It's just a cork to the calf.

"Feels a bit extra to be wearing a moonboot with a corked calf, but with the flight and stuff, the physios prefer it that way, so... it'll be all right."

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images NRL great Cooper Cronk says Shaun Johnson is doing things on a footy field he hasn’t seen from him in a long time.

The team to play against the Knights will be announced around 6pm on Tuesday and Johnson is expected to be on the list, as the club are able to name 22 players at that stage, before trimming the squad down to 19 on Saturday.

If Johnson were unavailable, Ronald Volkman would play in the halves with Te Maire Martin, although Martin would have to clear concussion protocols after failing an HIA late in the game against the Bulldogs in round four.

If Martin were out, Dylan Walker could be shifted into the halves, as Luke Metcalf is expected to be out for a few more weeks with his hamstring injury.

The Warriors could include Mitch Barnett (neck) and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (calf) in their squad for this weekend’s game as both were close to being available for the Sharks game.

Tohu Harris could be back too, as he recovers from a knee injury, but Marata Niukore is facing a suspension for his hip drop tackle on Siosifa Talakai.

The Warriors’ impressive start to the season hasn’t just raised attention in New Zealand. In Australia the impact Andrew Webster has made at the club and Johnson’s form have also resulted in praise.

On Monday night’s NRL360 former Kangaroo and Storm great Cooper Cronk said Webster had changed what the club was previously known for.

“I’ve got to tip my cap to him, he’s done a tremendous job. Webster has reshaped the Warriors’ image or brand,” Cronk said.

“We traditionally think of the Warriors as when they’re on, they’re red-hot, when they’re not they’re poor. They are an offloading team and quite risk versus reward.

“But their fundamentals are good, they don’t offload, they have a high completion rate and they fought [back from being] down 20-0 at the weekend.

“The thing with Shaun Johnson is he’s always had top shelf skill, but he’s actually putting together all the game management pieces at the moment and that’s something we haven’t seen from Shaun in a long time.

“I hope it continues on, because he’s done a tremendous job.”