Don't mention the S word. Andrew Webster takes new approach to Warriors' problem

Andrew Webster decided to give a number of players a day off on Wednesday to keep them fresh for Sunday’s game against the Knights.

NRL Knights v Warriors Where: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle. When: Sunday, April 9, 8.15pm. Coverage: Live Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 5.45pm

Warriors coach Andrew Webster has banished talk about the teams’ poor starts to games as it continues to be the club’s biggest issue.

Webster has tried to come up with ways to start games better, but it’s all be to no avail and last weekend was the worst example of it yet, as they fell behind 20-0 after 18 minutes against the Sharks, but eventually won 32-30.

They have tried numerous things at training to resolve the problem, but nothing has worked.

It has become such a big a thing for the team to overcome and it’s on the players’ minds when they go into games. So there’s the worry that the more it gets talked about, the bigger problem it becomes.

So Webster has changed the narrative and is talking to the players ahead of Sunday’s game against the Knights about having an 80-minute performance, rather than starting well.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Tohu Harris hopes to be back against the Knights this weekend.

When he spoke to the media after training on Wednesday, the starts was a subject he didn’t want to discuss.

“I’m not talking about starts any more. I think I’ve put too much emphasis on it, I honestly do,” Webster said.

“I think I put it to the front of their heads, to the point where you guys (media) ask about it or that’s all they (the players) want to talk about.

“I think that’s on me a bit. I don’t want to walk past things, I want to address it and honestly, we’ve addressed it since the Tigers trial.

“We practice scenarios, we’ve done everything. We talk about it every week.

“So in our meetings this week, it’s going to focus more around our individual performance for 80 minutes, that’s from the first whistle to the last.

“We certainly know how to do it for the last whistle, but we’ve got to do it for 80 minutes, rather than focussing on parts of the game.”

After a bruising first six weeks of the season, Warriors management decided to give a lot of players who’ve had heavy workloads a day off on Wednesday, so there were only around 20 players at the training session, which also included a number of players from the NSW Cup squad.

Webster hopes that by giving many players an extra day off, they’ll be refreshed for a full on training session on Thursday.

“There is a big part of us that knows how much hard work we’ve got to do, to get a lot of things right about our game and things we’re not happy about,” he said.

“But we wanted to make sure we fix those things with energy, rather than tired and battered.

“There will be a time where we have to do that regardless, but this wasn’t the week.

“We are respectful of Newcastle and we know how well they’re going and playing with lots of resilience also, but we wanted to make sure the boys bounce into training so they can face this challenge head on.”

Webster is anticipating Dallin Watene-Zelezniak being available to play, but they continue to take a cautious approach with Mitch Barnett’s neck injury, although he did take part in Wednesday’s light session.

For Tohu Harris, it’s still up in the air whether he’ll play as he recovers from his knee injury.

“It’s going alright,” Harris said, with his left knee heavily strapped at training.

"I’m ticking the boxes as they come along and trying to give it every opportunity to get back on the field.”

When asked what his gut feeling was about whether he’d be able to play, Harris said he wasn’t sure.

“It’s too hard to call at the moment,” the Warriors captain said.

“I’m very optimistic and giving it every single chance to be out there.

“It was hard watching the game on the weekend and I want to be out there on the field with the boys, but I’ve got to make sure I’m doing the right things.”

Harris watched the win over the Sharks from the comfort of his couch and went through the same array of emotions all Warriors fans did.

“It was definitely a roller-coaster. Mainly because we haven’t started well in every single game this year and against the Sharks it probably went for a longer period than any other game,” he said.

“We just weren’t playing how we trained to play. We saw some things that we hadn’t seen since the start of preseason and we quickly tried to get out of our game.

“Hopefully we can get back on the field and fix those little fundamental things tomorrow.”

Te Maire Martin, who is back in the team after missing last weekend’s game under the NRL’s concussion protocols, also watched the win over the Sharks on TV and was in contact with Harris through it.

“It was the most nervous I’ve ever been,” Martin said.

“I was texting Tohu to make sure he was feeling the same. But to come away with that win showed the character we had in the second half, we really dug deep.

“You’ve got to take bits out of the first half and work on them, but to get the two points at the end of the day is unreal.”