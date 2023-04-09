Warriors lose 34-24 to Knights as for once they can't overcome a slow start

The Warriors were beaten by the Knights and Te Maire Martin suffered a worrying leg injury.

At McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle: Knights 34 (Dominic Young 5 min, Greg Marzhew 18 min, 69 min, Tyson Frizell 28 min, Phoenix Crossland 38 min, Kurt Mann 64 min tries; Lachlan Miller 5 goals). Warriors 24 (Adam Pompey 22 min, 49 min, Ed Kosi 55 min, Jackson Ford 71 min tries; Shaun Johnson 4 goals). HT: 22-6

The Warriors discovered you can’t play a get-out-of-jail card every week in the NRL as they went down 34-24 to the Knights in Newcastle on Sunday night.

Last weekend Andrew Webster’s team was able to mount an incredible comeback from 20-0 down to defeat the Sharks 32-30.

But there was to be no miracle turnaround against a Knights team that showed they’ve made big improvements since they lost to the Warriors 20-12 in round one.

Down 22-6 at half-time, the Warriors closed the gap to four points after 56 minutes, but that was as good as it got.

Worryingly, Te Maire Martin appears to have suffered from a fractured fibula early in the second half, which could sideline him for a couple of months and leave the Warriors with just two fit halves.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Dominic Young scores the opening try in the Knights’ win over the Warriors.

Breathtaking comebacks get lots of attention, but they don’t happen every week and the issues the Warriors faced in the first half against the Sharks were evident again.

They weren’t decisive enough when defending out wide, made mistakes the ball in hand and struggled to get back momentum.

Tohu Harris missed this game because of his knee injury, which also forced him to sit out last weekend’s game. In his absence Jazz Tevaga again started at lock.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, who has been out since the start of the season with a calf injury, was listed in the reserves, but instead played for the Warriors’ NSW Cup team and scored four tries in the 54-14 win over the Knights earlier on Sunday.

Surely a recall is coming for the former Kiwis captain.

For the sixth week in a row the Warriors conceded the first try and it’s getting to the point where the TAB should not list any Warriors player in its first try scorer odds for their games.

This time it was England winger Dominic Young who went in, continuing the form that bagged him four tries against the Sea Eagles last weekend.

Midway through the second half, there was a breathtaking passage of play that started with Young catching a bomb beyond the Knights try line.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Te Maire Martin suffered a worrying leg injury.

Lachlan Miller continued the attack down the right, then once tackled, the ball was moved to the other edge, with Greg Marzhew scoring.

Then, as per usual, the Warriors started playing and in the 22nd minute Shaun Johnson flicked a wonderful pass to Adam Pompey to set him up for a try.

Six minutes later, after the Knights had a repeat set close to the Warriors’ line Tyson Frizell picked up a ball that was bouncing around a number of players’ legs after a high kick and quickly grounded it over the line.

To hint that this really wasn’t going to be the Warriors’ night, in the 36th minute Bradman Best’s kick in goal was recovered right by Phoenix Crossland.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Greg Marzhew scoring a late try for the Knights.

Pompey bagged his second try in the 49th minute, fending off Best on his way to the line and the Warriors were almost back in this game when Kosi scored in the 55th minute.

However, a couple more tries from the Knights put them beyond touching distance.

The big moment

Wayde Egan’s head clash with team-mate Tom Ale was the last thing the Warriors needed just before the break. The hooker has been in sensational form this season, but he has suffered his second head knock of the season and will be out of Saturday’s game against the Cowboys.

Match rating: 8/10

The Warriors’ never-give-up attitude made this an entertaining contest as they fought their way back into the game, but came up just short to replicate last weekend’s drama.

MVP

The Warriors knew how much of a threat Dominic Young could be, but still couldn’t contain him. He scored the Knights’ first try and set up their second after defusing an in goal bomb. Just how is it that the Roosters can fit him their cap for him next season?

The big picture

The Warriors have dropped to fifth on the ladder after this result, but at least they’re over their tough opening past of the schedule when five of their first six games were out of Auckland.