Te Maire Martin to miss eight weeks as injury-hit Warriors saddle up for Cowboys

The Warriors were beaten by the Knights and Te Maire Martin suffered a worrying leg injury.

NRL Warriors v Cowboys Where: MT Smart Stadium, Auckland. When: Saturday, April 15, 5pm. Coverage: Live Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 4.40pm

Warriors coach Andrew Webster has gone with experience and versatility over youth and speciality to replace Te Maire Martin who, in a monumental blow for the club, will be missing for two months.

Webster has named bench utility Dylan Walker in the No. 6 jersey – a change from two weeks ago when halfback Ronald Volkman was preferred as Martin’s replacement – for Saturday’s round seven clash with the North Queensland Cowboys in Auckland.

Martin was returning from the NRL’s concussion protocols during Sunday’s 34-24 loss to the Knights only to suffer a fracture to his left fibula that will see him out of action for eight weeks. The club confirmed their worst fears around Martin on Tuesday.

Bouncing back from the loss to the Knights will be a difficult task with senior players Martin and Wayde Egan being the latest causalities, joining Mitchell Barnett, Luke Metcalf, Brayden Wiliame, Rocco Berry and Valingi Kepu on the injured list, with Marata Niukore also sidelined for the second and final week of his hip-drop suspension.

Given how many players are unavailable, Webster has been forced to include development players Ali Leiataua (centre) and Zyon Maiu'u (prop) in his extended squad.

Egan’s absence is covered by backup hooker Freddy Lussick but given he has been one of the Warriors' best so far in 2023 and has suffered two significant head knocks – that have seen him unable to return to games, plus missing the following week under the NRL’s protocols – inside six weeks, there will surely be some concerns around the starting rake.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images The Warriors have suffered a cruel blow with Te Maire Martin being ruled out for two months with a fracture to his left fibula.

For the third week running, Warriors captain Tohu Harris has been named in the 13 jersey, but he is yet to return since suffering a knee injury against the Bulldogs in round four.

Former Kiwis captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, who scored four tries in the New South Wales Cup on Sunday during his return from a calf injury, has been named on the extended bench but could yet move into the starting side.

Walker, who will make his first start of the season, has been outstanding off the bench and Webster has retained fullback Taine Tuaupiki on the interchange this week, presumably to cover some of Walker’s flexibility.

Webster’s men desperately need their fifth victory of the season – in the home match against the Cowboys – with a run of the Storm (away), Roosters (home), Panthers (Magic Round in Brisbane) and an away trip to tackle the Bulldogs coming up in the following four games before the Warriors first bye of the season.

For the second time this season, the Warriors will be up against former interim head coach Todd Payten, with the Auckland-based club taking the win in Townsville 26-12 in their round three meeting.

Phil Walter/Getty Images With a string of senior players missing due to suspension and injury, the Warriors desperately need captain Tohu Harris to return from injury.

With just two wins, the Cowboys sit down in 15th place against the Warriors fifth with a four and two record.

Payten’s Cowboys will welcome back boom Queensland back-rower Jeremiah Nanai from suspension and winger Murray Taulagi from injury on Saturday but West Coast export Griffin Neame will be missing as he begins a two-month recovery after fracturing the cricoid cartilage in his throat during the weekend’s loss to the Dolphins.

Neame spent two nights in hospital before being released on Sunday.

Saturday’s match against the Warriors was set to be his first NRL match in New Zealand after he made his debut in 2021, during which time the Warriors were based in Australia due to Covid-19.

AT A GLANCE

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Edward Kosi, Viliame Vailea, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Dylan Walker, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Freddy Lussick, Bunty Afoa, Jackson Ford, Bayley Sironen, Tohu Harris (c). Interchange: Taine Tuaupiki, Josh Curran, Jazz Tevaga, Tom Ale. Reserves: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Ronald Volkman, Demitric Sifakula, Ali Leiataua, Zyon Maiu'u.

Cowboys: Scott Drinkwater, Kyle Feldt, Valentine Holmes, Peta Hiku, Murray Taulagi, Tom Dearden, Chad Townsend; Mitchell Dunn, Reece Robson, Reuben Cotter, Coen Hess, Jeremiah Nanai, Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: Jake Granville, Tom Chester, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Riley Price. Reserves: Jack Gosiewski, Ben Hampton, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Brendan Elliot, Taniela Sadrugu.

Referee: Chris Sutton