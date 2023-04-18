Warriors decide to give Wayde Egan extra week off after head knocks

Wayde Egan was led from the field for an HIA test during the round six game against the Knights.

NRL Storm v Warriors Where: AAMI Park, Melbourne. When: Tuesday, April 25, 9pm. Coverage: Live Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 8.45pm

The Warriors have given Wayde Egan another week off, despite clearing the NRL’s protocols to play against the Storm in Melbourne on Anzac Day.

The hooker had failed two HIA tests this season, with the second coming against the Knights April 9. But he had passed all the required tests to make it back into the Warriors’ team for their traditional game against the Storm on the day that unites the two nations.

Egan has been in outstanding form this season and has scored a try in four of the five games he’s played so far. Only Ed Kosi has notched up more tries than Egan, with five of from his seven games.

However, Warriors management have decided to give the 26-year-old Egan a bit longer to move on from his head knocks.

“Wayde was ruled out of the match against the Cowboys due to the NRL’s concussion protocols,” Warriors coach Andrew Webster said.“He was cleared to come back against the Storm but we’ve decided to give him another week off in the interests of his welfare.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Marata Niukore has been forced to watch the last two games on the sidelines, due to suspension.

With Egan still out, Freddy Lussick will again play at hooker and the only change to the 17 is the return of second-rower Marata Niukore, who was suspended for the previous two games for a hip drop tackle in the game against the Sharks.

Josh Curran has dropped to the interchange bench to make way for Niukore. Bayley Sironen remains on the interchange list, with fullback Taine Tutupiki moving onto the extended bench.

Although the Storm hosting the Warriors on Anzac Day has become a traditional fixture on the NRL calendar, there’s not been much of a rivalry between the two teams.

Results have regularly been one-sided, with the last time the Warriors defeating the Storm on Anzac Day being back in 2014.

Last year’s fixture was one of a number of low points over the campaign for the Warriors, with the Storm winning 70-10.

The Storm have won their last 13 games against the Warriors and this fixture is the start of a daunting run for Andrew Webster’s team as it’s followed by home games against the Roosters and Panthers.

But excitement continues to build around the Warriors, with less than 10,000 tickets left on sale for the Roosters game and the fixture sure to be a sell out before game day on April 30.

AT A GLANCE

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Marcelo Montoya, Adam Pompey, Ed Kosi, Dylan Walker, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Freddy Lussick, Jazz Tevaga, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (c). Interchange: Bayley Sironen, Josh Curran, Bunty Afoa, Tom Ale. Reserves: Viliame Vailea, Taine Tuaupiki, Ronald Volkman, Demitric Sifakula, Zyon Maiu’u.