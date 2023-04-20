Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to make shock return to Warriors next season

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has given rugby a good crack, but decided to commit to the Warriors from 2024 to 2027.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is returning to the Warriors next season, having agreed to a three-year deal with the NRL club.

The decision to make an emotional return to the Warriors will end Tuivasa-Sheck’s time in rugby union, having not made the impact in the 15-man code he would have hoped for.

Tuivasa-Sheck was with the Warriors from 2016 to midway through the 2021 season, but returned to New Zealand from the Warriors’ base in Australia before the trans-Tasman bubble closed to play for Auckland in the NPC that year.

It is a massive coup for the Warriors to get Tuivasa-Sheck back, even though it may not be surprising that he’s moving away from the Blues and New Zealand Rugby.

In a statement sent out by the Blues, Tuivasa-Sheck said he didn’t want speculation over his future to be a distraction at the club.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here at the Blues and made some great mates over the past two seasons,” Tuivasa-Sheck said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is a three time winner of the Simon Mannering Medal, which goes to the Warriors’ best player over a season.

“Out of respect for the Blues, my team-mates, coaches and of course the fans, I’m not going into too much detail about my next move. One thing was clear to me though, once I knew what my future held, I wanted to announce this and quickly shift the focus back to this season.”

“I’m a Blues man now and that’s where all my energy is going. We have an important run of games coming up as we push for a playoffs spot and ensuring we finish as high on the table as possible.

“In the immediate future I want to get my injured hand sorted so I’m back and available to help this team in any way I can for the remainder of 2023.

“I’m grateful to the Blues for giving me the opportunity to return to the club where I played in my teens,” he added.

“I’ve been fortunate to play out some of my childhood dreams and for that I can only thank everyone I’ve been involved with here,” he said.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald said Tuivasa-Sheck had played an important role with the team.

”It takes a special kind of athlete to do what Roger has done,” MacDonald said.

“He was really finding his feet in the midfield early on this season before picking up an injury. The work ethic and diligence he’s put into his craft in his time with the Blues is certainly something he can be proud of.

Elias Rodriguez/Photosport Andrew Webster is looking forward to working with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck next season.

“He will still have a role to play for us in 2023 as the team look to build some momentum into the campaign and push for home advantage in the knockout stages of the competition. I wish him all the best for the next chapter in his journey and I’ll be watching on with interest!”

There had been speculation Tuivasa-Sheck would pick up a lucrative deal to play rugby in Japan from next year.

It was reported in the Sydney Morning Herald last month that several NRL clubs were monitoring Tuivasa-Sheck’s situation and for a player with the leadership qualities and talent that he has, he’d make a huge impact wherever he went.

Former Roosters star Brian Fletcher said in February he heard rumours about Tuivasa-Sheck rejoining that club.

Also, Australian league journalist Tony Adams, who writes under the pseudonym “The Mole”, predicted that the Dolphins would make a pitch for him.

However, Tuivasa-Sheck has decided to turn down any contracts to play in Japan, which would have been worth over $1 million a season, or head back across the Tasman to play league.

By returning to the Warriors, Tuivasa-Sheck keeps the promise he made when he announced he was leaving the club two years ago, when he said if he ever did return to league, he would come back to the Warriors.

“It’s hugely exciting knowing Roger is coming back to us, back to his home at Mount Smart Stadium,” Warriors CEO Cameron George said.

“When he went to rugby union he did so knowing he was always welcome back here if he wished to return to rugby league. We couldn’t be more delighted it’s happening.

“He’s popular with the players and a real fan favourite. It’s going to be so good seeing him back in our jersey.”

“Roger is such a high-quality person and leader who will add another layer to our squad with his enthusiasm, experience, skill and professionalism,” said Andrew McFadden, the club’s general manager recruitment, pathways and development.

“He’ll be a tremendous mentor for our younger players while he’ll also bring in a fresh perspective after spending time in rugby union.”

Warriors head coach Andrew Webster said he’s looking forward to renewing his relationship with Tuivasa-Sheck.

“Roger came to the club in my second season as an assistant coach in 2016 and he had a huge impact on the squad,” Webster said.

“That first year was cut short by his ACL injury but it was brilliant working with him. I’m super excited knowing he’s coming back to the club.”

Tuivasa-Sheck will be welcomed back by the players at the club, although Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad may think this is a case of déjà vu as he initially left the Warriors in 2019 to go to the Raiders, as he could see it would be a struggle for game time behind Tuivasa-Sheck.

But with Tuivasa-Sheck back, Nicoll-Klokstad may find himself having to play at centre, or either he or Tuivasa-Sheck plays on the wing.