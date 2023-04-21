Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Warriors in talks for months about his switch back to NRL

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will still be available to play for the All Blacks this year, despite returning to league in 2024.

The Warriors had been in talks with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck since December about returning to the club next season.

It was announced on Thursday evening that the former Dally M medal winner will rejoin the Warriors on a three-year deal from next season, making an emotional return to the club he spent almost six seasons playing for.

The 29-year-old’s decision will bring the curtain down on his time in rugby, but he will still be available to play for the All Blacks at the World Cup, if required.

By going back to the Warriors to play in the NRL again, Tuivasa-Sheck will test himself and his abilities, rather than taking the easier and probably more lucrative option of playing rugby in Japan.

Warriors CEO Cameron George confirmed to Stuff that they had been in talks with Tuivasa-Sheck since late last year and that everyone at the club is delighted to have him back from 2024.

David Neilson/Photosport Cameron George says Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will be welcomed back to the Warriors, as one of the club’s greatest ever players.

“It was before Christmas that Andrew Webster (Warriors coach), Andrew McFadden (Warriors recruitment manager) and I started strategising around the future and moving parts with the roster,” George said.

“Webby (Webster) was adamant he wanted to get his head around who the players were individually over the offseason. So we kept talking and looking outside the square and within it.

"We are trying to reset our club about being at home and there were people that left this club due to unfortunate circumstances and there were people that left for other opportunities.

“We’re trying to ignite this club and attract back the people we really want and Roger is one of them.

“We had a discussion with his management and from then we’ve had numerous discussions with Roger and this has sort of been in place since about December.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Cameron George has pulled off a massive coup by bringing Roger Tuivasa-Sheck back to the Warriors.

Tuivasa-Sheck, a three-time Simon Mannering Medal winner, left the Warriors towards the end of the 2021 season. At that time the Warriors were based in Australia due to Covid, but there was a brief opening of the trans-Tasman bubble.

He took the opportunity then to head home and join up with Auckland for that season’s NPC.

He left with the Warriors’ blessing, with George understanding Tuivasa-Sheck harboured ambitions to give rugby a crack.

George said it would be for Tuivasa-Sheck to answer the question whether he was disappointed that the code switch hadn’t worked out for him as hoped, but he knew Tuivasa-Sheck was committed to giving his all for the remainder of his time in the 15-man code.

“Roger will finish the season playing rugby,” George said.

“When Roger left us in 2021 to achieve that, it was the path he took and we’re just excited to welcome him back.

“Hopefully between now and when he wears a Warriors jumper, he fulfils a World Cup dream with the All Blacks and we wish him all the best for the season.”

McFadden, Webster and George have carefully managed the salary cap and it won’t be an issue to accomodate Tuivasa-Sheck, who it’s believed was on over $1million a season at the club before he went to rugby.

“This isn’t about money, it’s about a person who wants to come back to the Warriors,” McFadden said.

“We’re home now, he breathes the Warriors, he represents us when he’s playing for us, the fans love him, the club loves him as do our sponsors and partners. Rugby league in general loves Roger.

“We all know how good Roger is, but we also know how great he is when he pulls on that Warriors jumper.

“We’re blessed now to be over the last few years with Covid and this is what normal life brings back to us, it brings back a reset of our club.

“We’re going in a good direction, we’re working hard, we’ve changed a lot of things, we’ve learnt a lot of things and people like Roger are seeing that.”

Tuivasa-Sheck’s return may leave the team’s current fullback, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad scratching his head about how this impacts him, but George says he doesn’t see any problems in this area.

"We’ve got plans and Webby will talk about those plans,” he said.

“Everyone should be excited about the inclusion of Roger in the squad.

“At the end of the day it will need the best 17 players to win every game we can. Webby is in charge of that and how it looks, but I think all of our players will be excited about the announcement.”