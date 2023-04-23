Warriors' Dallin Watene-Zelezniak comes through tough times for crucial NRL games

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak made his first appearance in the NRL this season in last weekend’s win over the Cowboys.

NRL Storm v Warriors Where: AAMI Park, Melbourne. When: Tuesday, April 25, 9pm. Coverage: Live Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 8.45pm

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak admits he was suffering from a case of fomo over the early part of the Warriors season, but is glad to be back for a crucial part of their campaign.

The winger suffered a calf injury in the trial game against the Storm in February and had to play a game in the Warriors’ reserve grade NSW Cup team before getting his opportunity to play in the 22-14 win over the Cowboys last weekend.

On Tuesday he’ll be in the No 2 jersey for the traditional Anzac Day game against the Storm as the Warriors begin a trio of fixtures which could determine whether they’re not only a team with top eight potential, but could be so much more.

The game in Melbourne is followed by home fixtures against the Rooster and Panthers and here’s a stat that will diminish the optimism of even the most ardent Warriors fan; since May 2019, the Warriors have played 17 games against the Storm, Rooster and Panthers, and lost every single one of them.

John Davidson/Photosport Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scored a try for the Warriors in their 24-6 loss to the Storm in a trial game in February.

The Storm and Roosters might not have had a start to the season that people expected, but no one is writing either of them off to make the top eight.

“When I was looking at the draw, I was excited to come back at this time, especially because I hadn’t played in a while,” Watene-Zelezniak said.

“Coming up against the best teams, I love playing against the benchmarks of the comp because it lets you know where you’re at as a player and a team.

“I’m looking forward to it, it’s so good to be coming up against tough teams these next couple of weeks.”

The 27-year-old Watene-Zelezniak watched from the sidelines over the first six rounds of the season and while it was good to see the team do so well, he was envious at missing out.

“I had a bit of fomo (fear of missing out),” he said.

“I wanted to be out there with the boys and I knew that coming back there was a chance I’d have to work on my game, because the boys were doing so well.

“I’m grateful that Webby (Andrew Webster) trusted me and gave me an opportunity. Being a part of it (against the Cowboys) made it all worthwhile, when you’re on the sidelines watching.”

Watene-Zelezniak’s return from injury took longer than expected, he’s a self-described quick healer and admitted he found that tough to deal with.

“I was hoping to be back by round five, so it took a couple of weeks longer,” he said.

“But to be honest, when I first tried to run I didn’t think I’d be back until round 20 or something, because it was probably the most frustrating injury I’ve had.

“I was going home and feeling down in the dumps, the timeline kept getting pushed back and I was having scans that showed it still hadn’t healed properly.

“I’m usually fast, but because it was a tendon, it’s a lot harder to recover from, apparently.

"The day came when I started running and had no pain and as soon as that happened, I could see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Watene-Zelezniak had to fight his way back into the Warriors’ first grade team as Ed Kosi and Marcelo Montoya had begun the NRL season so well.

He played for the Warriors’ NSW Cup team against the Knights on April 9, for what was his first reserve grade footy game in nine years.

How did he do? He scored four tries in the 54-14 win.

“It was an awesome week for me. I hadn’t play there (reserve grade) for a while, so I took it as a chance for me to get back and play some footy, work on my fitness and remember why I love the game,” he said.

“I went back there and met a lot of boys that I wouldn’t usually play with. I got to experience Slade (Griffin) as a coach and his story of what he went through in his career (retiring at the age of 27 with a knee injury) is something I’ll take with me through the rest of mine.

“I always look at the positives and there was a reason why I was down there and I got what I needed down there and some things I’ll take [with me] for the rest of my career.”

Although the Ngāruawāhia born Watene-Zelezniak has captained the Kiwis and represented his country since 2016, he hadn’t spent much time in New Zealand before this season, as his family emigrated to Sydney when he was young.

So to be living in New Zealand now with his young family is a special experience for him.

“I love it, my wife and kids love it,” he said.

“I feel like I’ve connected with a lot of things over here.

“There’s that feeling you get when you’re in your home country. I was born here, so it’s awesome to see my kids being able to things that bring back memories of when I was here.

“A big reason for why I signed here is because I wanted my family to experience where I’m from. It’s a beautiful country and I’m so grateful to be here.”